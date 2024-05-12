Genre-Bending Slasher ‘In a Violent Nature’ Is Coming to Theaters Soon

Good news horror fans! This summer is jam-packed with new horror releases. One of the most highly-anticipated slashers of the year, Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature, is leading the way. Here’s when you can expect to see Shudder’s latest gorefest arrive in theaters.

Recommended Videos

So far, the 2024 box office has been front-loaded with horror blockbusters galore, and we’re not even halfway through the year. Universal is heavily promoting the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, its prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place, alongside buzzy indie films like the Nicolas Cage-helmed Longlegs and M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which are also slated to arrive in July and August, respectively. In the spinoff/reboot department, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus looks to be a promising addition to the beloved sci-fi franchise, along with The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Suffice it to say, 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for the horror genre. This is largely thanks to movies like IFC Films’ unsettling Late Night With the Devil, Sydney Sweeney’s pro-choice nun thriller Immaculate, and even The First Omen, which might be better than its 1976 predecessor. And things are only revving up as studios set their sights on the summer box office, with one (seriously disturbing) film set to lead the charge.

Everything we know about In a Violent Nature, including its release window

As the supernatural horror genre continues to redefine itself, director Chris Nash is taking a wildly different approach to the classic “killer in the woods” trope in his upcoming film, In a Violent Nature. Starring Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, and Charlotte Creaghan, the story follows a group of vacationing teens who find themselves face-to-face with a malicious spirit after stealing a pendent from its resting grounds—and yeah, predictably, the consequences are deadly (and, based on early reviews, very, very bloody). The twist? It’s told from the POV of the killer.

The trailer, which was released by IFC Films last month, teases some pretty elaborate kills, all while giving us a good look at our vengeful, masked monster, Johnny. In a Violent Nature initially premiered at Sundance earlier this year, becoming one of the biggest hits to come out of the festival. With this in mind, it’s no wonder that the film is earning rave reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently sits at an outstanding 95% critics’ score, with many describing it as an inventive, gory, and flat-out gross take on ’80s slasher flicks.

Plus, its toe-curling kills seem to be evoking some pretty … physical responses from audience members as well. According to Film Updates on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), an attendee of the Chicago Critics Film Fest vomited during the middle of the screening. I mean, I guess that’s quite the compliment, right? And certainly helps to build more hype for the upcoming movie.

Well, here’s hoping we can keep our stomachs settled when In a Violent Nature arrives in theaters on May 31, 2o24.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more