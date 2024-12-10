We’re never going to know who the Spider-Man was in the Sony verse now

Remember when we all questioned why Sony was making random Spider-Man villains their own films? Well, that seems to have come to an end. If only Madame Web could have seen this one coming.

A piece from The Wrap was released that said that Sony was reportedly switching gears when it comes to our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man’s villains. After the release of Kraven the Hunter, the studio is reportedly not looking to give us another standalone villain film. A “top talent agent” spoke with the publication, saying “It’s really about the next ‘Spider-Man’ film.”

While that can be taken any number of ways, it seemed pretty final. A Sony insider also reported said “The movies just aren’t good.” This comes before Kraven the Hunter has even hit theaters. But with the lack of success from both Madame Web and Venom: The Last Dance this year, it isn’t surprising that more Spider-Man villain movies are not in the cards. The studio is reportedly shifting its focus to Spider-Man centric movies like the fourth Tom Holland movie as well as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The report also states that the studio is focusing on series in the works instead of another film. What this means is that Kraven will end up being the “end” of the SSU for now. And unless there is a surprise cameo (that is the best kept cameo in all of the Sony verse), we’re leaving the SSU behind without knowing who Peter Parker was. Honestly, that’s kind of hilarious.

Just a bunch of villains with no hero

I am someone who found joy in the SSU. How could I not? I love Spider-Man and his weird villains so of course I thought these movies were fun. Not everyone has my joy with the villains though. That’s fine, we don’t all have to love silly dumb things. But to see it die before we ever find out whether or not Peter Parker even exists is objectively hilarious.

To be fair, I don’t think we were ever going to get an answer. At least not one when the Tom Holland movies differed in quality from the SSU. Those movies were beautiful and thrilling and the SSU movies are decidedly not that. Again, I do enjoy them. They are just nowhere near the quality of any standalone Spider-Man film. So who would you task as the SSU Spider-Man? Probably someone you don’t like.

If Kraven the Hunter really is the end of the franchise, it ends with some of the best memes we could have hoped for. We had Eddie Brock and Venom in love with each other, we will always have Morbin’ time, and Cassie Webb sees all. Remember how we convinced them to put Morbius back in theaters and it still did bad?! And I guess I also have to thank the SSU for Anyone But You because Sydney Sweeney being in Madame Web is why we have that movie. So…thanks?

This is to you, the Sony Spider-Man Universe: Thanks for the memories…even if they weren’t so great. Morbin’ time for life, guys.

