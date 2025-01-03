‘Wait so he’s going to jail?’: LOL, Trump might be locked up after all

So what do we as a country do when the President of the United States is literally going to be sentenced for a crime he was convicted of days before he is meant to be inaugurated? Is this like how New York sort of doesn’t have a mayor?

A judge working on Donald Trump’s hush-money case has decided that the President elect was still going to jail. The judge ruled that he would not dismiss the case and that Trump is set to be sentenced on January 10, exactly 10 days before Trump is due to be inaugurated and begin his second term as President of the United States.

Uhhhhh, what does that mean for all of us? As one user on X asked: Is he ACTUALLY going to jail?

Wait so he’s going to jail? — theotation (@theotation) January 3, 2025

Unfortunately, the judge did signal that it would not result in jail time for the President elect. Justice Juan Merchan said that Trump must appear for his sentencing, whether it be in person or virtually. He stated that an “unconditional discharge” would be the best solution. That means Merchan believes “no custody, monetary fine, or probation” would be the best.

While Trump’s team argued that the case would impede on Trump’s ability as president, Merchan disagreed. “Defendant’s status as President-elect does not require the drastic and ‘rare’ application of (the court’s) authority to grant the (dismissal) motion,” Merchan said in his decision.

Honestly, I do think it’d be funny if he actually would face jail time. Because if the MAGA party wanted to elect a criminal, let him go ahead and serve the time he rightfully deserves. But knowing the power that Trump has and the timing of this, it’ll be interesting to see if this ends up as anything more than just a slap on the wrist.

For now, we know that in a week’s time, Trump will have a sentence for the crime that he has been convicted of. As one user on X wrote when asked about jail time”I would imagine him not getting the same treatment as most would, if anything else he’s probably getting house arrest at best.”

Could you imagine the PRESIDENT being on house arrest? Would he just….get to mosey about the entire White House? How would that work?

