The Upcoming Horror TV Shows We’re Excited for in 2023 & Beyond

2023 and onwards is looking to be stellar for horror and just for films either! Horror television hasn’t faded into the background as shows from Shudder, HBO and more have graced our screens. The Last of Us television adaptation had social media in shambles for weeks for instance. There’s even more to look forward to for horror TV moving forward.

So, what horror series are we most looking for? What should you pencil into your calendar with a bunch of hearts around it (and knives and skulls and blood)? Here are the most anticipated horror series coming out in the next year and beyond. [Note: I’m not mentioning anything in The Walking Dead universe, but for more on those spinoffs—here you go.]

Chucky season 3

(Syfy)

Don Mancini isn’t done giving us more Chucky because it’s coming back this year for a third season! Our favorite orphans, legacy characters, and Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) are going to cause more campy mayhem. The last we saw the kids, they were dealing with Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) during the holidays. And Lexi (Alyvia Alyn Lind)’s sister is now going to be groomed into a killer by Chucky (or Tiffany if she doesn’t get killed off stupidly). We’ll also get to see more of Jevon (Jake x Devon) be the cutest little queer couple.

Night Island

Interview with the Vampire is giving us more to absorb like we’re fledglings hungry for more (we are!). Apparently Night Island will hit our screens late this year and will be a six-part series that’ll have short episodes (short form as they call it) based on a place in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles. The series will follow some silly art thieves who think going undercover on an island they have zero idea is full of vampires is smart. It’s unlikely either of these individuals will have a happy ending. No cast details have been revealed, but Interview with the Vampire writer Jonathan Ceniceroz is set to write it.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2

(AMC)

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Interview with the Vampire was one of the outstanding horror series that came out last year. The instant renewal for a season 2 proved just how successful it would be. Currently there are no major details surrounding the exact plot or release date. But season 2 will follow more parts of the books we haven’t seen yet. The last time we saw Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson), their love story reached another boiling point. Not to mention that in present day Daniel (Eric Bogosian) is in a sticky situation with Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman). There’s a lot to explore in terms of Daniel and Armand’s relationship.

Welcome to Derry

Pennywise will be returning to our screens in the form of a prequel series. You can read everything there is to know surrounding Welcome to Derry by reading my article. There is a 2024 release window for now (who knows if that’ll stick given how delays still happen) and if that changes it’ll be mentioned. Otherwise we’ll see how Pennywise started terrorizing Derry and the folks that dealt with him before the Losers Club.

Crystal Lake

Pamela and Jason Voorhees’ return in 2024 will blow the roof off the house. Horror fans are delighted to get some new Friday the 13th that isn’t a reboot film (Friday the 13th 2009 was fucking good, you haters). Queer icon Bryan Fuller is behind the upcoming prequel series. And Friday the 13th‘s og final girl Adrienne King (who played Alice) has been actively promoting it on her social media. You can learn more about Crystal Lake by checking out my article.

More upcoming shows to look forward to:

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (season 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)

The Conjuring series

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 and 6

The Fall of the House of Usher

Stranger Things 5 (the final season)

American Horror Story season 12

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

(featured image: AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]