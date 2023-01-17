Everyone’s Favorite Killer Doll Will Make Its Return

The horror king, Don Mancini, has spoken: Chucky will be returning for a third season to slice and dice.

After Season 2, it would’ve been shocking and disappointing to see this series canceled. The Child’s Play franchise still has so much life left in it and we’re in for a lot of campiness this coming October.

Don Mancini recently made a statement about Chucky’s renewal:

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.” – Don Mancini

How did Chucky Season 2 end?

Season 2 ended with a banger of a Christmas episode that gave us feels, the world’s quietest chainsaw, Caroline (Carina London Battrick) disappearing with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), and a lot of wild reveals that only the Child’s Play franchise could give us.

As such, Season 3 is guaranteed to give us even more blood, queer moments, and camp! We can also expect to see Caroline warped still further by both Chucky and Tiffany. Caroline’s turn to the dark side has a lot left to give; maybe she’ll be pushed to kill, just as Junior (Teo Briones) was in Season 1.

We have plenty of time to speculate and anticipate what’s coming in the series. 2023 has just begun and key details surrounding Season 3 won’t be revealed for a while. For now, fans can binge-watch the franchise to get their fill of Chucky until the promised new content comes out.

If that’s still not enough, I personally recommend following the official Chucky accounts on Twitter and Instagram because they’re hilarious. And remember folks—don’t fuck with the Chuck!

(featured image: Syfy and USA)

