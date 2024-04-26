Gambit in 'X-Men '97'
What If We Brought Gambit Back ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style?

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:24 pm

Gambit’s death on X-Men ’97 is one that I think is going to stay with fans for a long time, especially since the other major character death … didn’t happen. Gambit was the one sacrifice we had a previous connection with in “Remember It,” and we’re not handling it well.

In talking with A.J. LoCascio, who voiced (ouch) Gambit on the new series, he commented on the fact that everyone is going through the stages of grief with the character. There are so many theories out there about how we can bring Gambit back, and none of us really want to live in the knowledge that this very well could be the end of him.

“I mean, that’s grief,” LoCascio said. “I’m doing the same thing. I’m like, ‘What if we do that? Maybe, I don’t know. He’s fine. It’s a flesh wound. Someone can heal him. Right? I don’t know.’ I totally feel that because that bargaining is where I’m at as well. Can we maybe make him a robot? I’ll be waiting by the phone for anything like that, but yeah, I don’t know.”

That isn’t really what Gambit fans want to hear because we want our boy alive and well and in love. But LoCascio had a solution for that: “Just Weekend at Bernie’s him.” You know, the movie where they prop up a dead guy and make him run around and go to parties? To be honest, I would love to see it.

LoCascio also shouted out his favorite meme account that is helping him cope with the loss of Gambit (and maybe it will help all of us, too). If you haven’t, check out @punkerduckie on social media to cope with the pain.

You can see our full interview with LoCascio here:

X-Men ’97 airs every Wednesday on Disney+. You just … won’t be seeing Gambit there anymore.

(featured image: Disney+)

