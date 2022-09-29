Guess what? Interview With the Vampire is so good it’s already been renewed for a season 2! This upcoming AMC series absolutely delivers queer gothic horror. Trust me, it doesn’t hold back, and you’ll lose your shit by the end of the premiere. And for the series to already receive a greenlight for season 2 is exciting. The chemistry is off the charts with Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid. Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) are finally being depicted as full-blown lovers onscreen.

In case you’re new to finding out about this series, here’s the official premise of Interview with the Vampire:

“A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1910s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.” – AMC

When is the Interview With the Vampire season 2 release?

There hasn’t been an official date announced for season 2 yet because it literally just got renewed. Though, given the release date for the series season one premiere (October 2), we can likely expect season 2 to drop in October as well, a whole year away in 2023. Time will tell.

Who’s in the Interview With the Vampire season 2 cast?

Considering the series hasn’t even come out yet, there’s not a lot of confirmation about who will appear in the second season. But we can likely expect the following to return:

Jacob Anderson as Louis

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Bailey Bass as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

More Interview With the Vampire season 2 info

Rolin Jones and Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) will return as showrunner and executive producer, meaning the show won’t be a lacking in consistency. (Sometimes a show can suffer when showrunners shift too much.) And the 2nd season will be set in Europe! (How exciting!) There’s so many places someone can visit when they’re immortal, not to mention the chaotic antics 2 queer men and their adoptive child can get up to.

