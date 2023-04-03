‘Crystal Lake,’ Here We Come

Our wish has been granted: We’re finally getting new Friday the 13th content. Aside from a couple of games and a documentary, there have been no new installments in the franchise since the 2009 reboot. After years of false starts, we’re able to breathe a sigh of relief. Bryan Fuller is giving exactly what we want, and Crystal Lake couldn’t be in better hands.

Bryan Fuller is very talented (he gave us Hannibal, after all) and with A24 behind the upcoming prequel, it’s an exciting time to be a Friday the 13th fan agan. But what about the other details surrounding Crystal Lake? Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s the release window for Crystal Lake?

Adrienne King (who played Alice in the first Friday the 13th) has revealed that we can expect Crystal Lake in 2024. That gives us a lot of time to speculate, and hopefully we’ll have more info in the months ahead. Cross your fingers for a potential early 2024 release (if it’s October, we’ll just have to manage), so we can kick the new year off with a return to the franchise. We also know that Crystal Lake will be streaming on Peacock, which gave the series a straight-to-series order.

What’s the plot of Crystal Lake?

We haven’t received an official synopsis or any concrete details regarding the plot. But considering it’s a prequel to the first Friday the 13th, we can expect the series to center on Pamela Voorhees (R.I.P. Betsy Palmer) and a young Jason. The fact that Kevin Williamson of Scream fame is set to write at least one episode is good news, though!

Does Crystal Lake have a cast yet?

Considering how little we know about the plot and all, it’s not surprising that casting has yet to be announced. Betsy Palmer unfortunately can’t return as Pamela Voorhees, given that she passed away in 2015. Filling her shoes will be a tough thing to do (Freddy vs. Jason tried and failed), but let’s just trust that Bryan Fuller will do right by us.

What else do you need to know?

It’s an extra thrilling time to be a horror fan, isn’t it? We can likely expect to learn more about the series in the coming year. Given that she helped kick off the franchise as Alice, it’s only fitting that Adrienne King is involved in Crystal Lake in some capacity.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]