Lin confronting Toph about her father in The Legend of Korra
Category:
TV

Lin’s Father Is Who, Again? Let’s Rewind ‘The Legend Of Korra’

Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024

If we know anything about Aang’s Team Avatar in The Legend of Korra, it’s that not all of them would end up with who we think they would. And that includes Toph Beifong.

There are many theories regarding the biological father of Toph’s daughter Suyin—which would leave Sokka and Suki shippers gasping for air—but nothing has been confirmed about Suyin’s father on screen. Suyin’s half-sister Lin, on the other hand, would grow to resent Toph for failing to disclose her father’s identity to her.

‘Operation Beifong’ forced Lin and Toph to work together in order to rescue Suyin. During the events of the episode, Toph mentions to Bolin that Lin’s father was a good man named Kanto. Things just didn’t work out, but we don’t know much else about this man. That’s alright, because Lin knew so much less before this encounter.

Look, some splits are messy, and not all relationships can be talked about openly. But if your parent refused to talk about your dad despite your attempts for years, then finally opened up just because a friend nonchalantly asked, you probably would’ve earthbended the ground out of rage.

That’s exactly what happened when Bolin asked Toph about the identity of Lin’s father. She was deprived of that information for years, so Lin naturally held on to pain. Lin didn’t earthbend out of rage, but she did feel hurt that Toph kept that secret for too long. They did sort it all out in the end, which is a great thing because the Beifongs are an unstoppable family of talented earth benders when they’re working together.

