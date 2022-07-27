Every ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Series Planned (So Far!)

Whether you hate it or love it, The Walking Dead is going to be milked ’til every last drop is collected. What does that mean? Well, like a zombie apocalypse, this one show is continuing to create new shows far and wide—we can’t control it, we can’t stop it—and all we can do is run and hide. Or, you know, it also means that those fans who love the TWD universe won’t be disappointed.

As of right now, there are four upcoming spin-offs. Plus, Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for an 8th season. There will be no lack of zombies on your screen anywhere, anytime, soon. And who knows if any other spin-offs will be conjured up after the main show ends this October.

Now, let’s get to the juicy details about the planned spin-offs!

Tales of the Walking Dead

(AMC)

Premiere date: August 14th

This six-episode anthology mini-series will focus on new characters and two characters we already know. Each episode will be its own story—with a different protagonist each time. Which, as we’ve seen with American Horror Stories, may be hit or miss. But nevertheless, it sounds pretty interesting. And the trailer promises a lot of gore, as well as familiar actors.

Confirmed cast members:

Anthony Edwards as Dr Everett, Parker Posey as Blair, Jillian Bell as Gina, Terry Crews as Joe, Olivia Munn as Evie, Poppy Liu as Amy, Danny Ramirez as Eric, Daniella Pineda as Idalia, Jessie T. Usher as Devon, Samantha Morton as Dee/ Alpha and Scarlett Blum as Lydia, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Gage Munroe, Lauren Glazier, and Matt Medrano.

The Daryl spin-off

(AMC)

Premiere date: TBA 2023 date

It’s no exaggeration when I say that Daryl (Norman Reedus) is a major fan favorite. His character development is visible and even if you’re not a big fan of him, that can’t be diminished. Daryl went from being ignorant and following the lead of his horrible brother, to forming a found family. This spin-off was meant to be Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). But due to the series being filmed in Europe (for whatever reason), Melissa had to back out for logistical reasons. Not much is known plot-wise about the series yet. It’s slated to debut in 2023, and since season 11 isn’t over yet, who knows why Daryl goes off on his own.

Isle of the Dead (Negan and Maggie spin-off)

(AMC)

Premiere date: TBA 2023 date



Surprised or still confused that a six-episode spin-off involving these two is happening? That’s a valid response, I think! The spin-off will focus on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) who travel to Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland. The Walking Dead has forced Maggie and Negan to work together. And even form what can be considered a civil arrangement. Even though Maggie has always vocally expressed her hate for Negan after he killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the season 7 premiere. Both of these characters are loved, don’t get me wrong, but a spin-off? We’ll see if it proves to be any good.

Confirmed cast: Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Karina Ortiz as Amaia, and Caleb Reese Paul as Wesley.

Rick and Michonne spin-off

(AMC)

Premiere date: TBA 2023 date

The departure of their characters left a strange energy in the show. It’s hard to imagine the series ending without Rick (Andrew Lincoln) or Michonne (Danai Gurira). Though with the news about this limited series (which will replace the Rick Grimes movies), fans of them and their relationship are excited. Hopefully, it’ll make Michonne having left the kids to go find Rick worth it. Rather than feel so…off? Not much in terms of the plot has been revealed about the series, but we know Robert Kirkman will be involved and it’ll take place after the events of “What Comes Next” (Season 9 Episode 5) and “What We Become” (Season 10 Episode 13).

Which spin-off are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: AMC)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]