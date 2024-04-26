Every ‘Bridgerton’ Collab, From Bath & Body Works to Kiko

The Bridgerton collaborations haven’t escaped our notice. Everybody has been talking about the Bath and Body Works collaboration with Bridgerton, but there’s more coming our way.

We won’t just smell like we came straight from the (anachronistic) Regency Era. These collaborations are going to give us the full Bridgerton experience, from clothing to home goods. Some of these collaborations are already available for sale on their respective sites.

Allure Bridals

I’m not getting married anytime soon, but anybody deserves to feel like they’re the diamond of the season on their wedding day. If you’re planning out your wedding, come take a look at these beautiful, regency-inspired gowns from Allure Bridals.

Some Bridgerton fans have gotten engaged at “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” which is a traveling event. If you’re one of those couples, here are a bunch of good gown suggestions.

The Knot

Speaking of weddings, do you already have invitations to match? For those planning their weddings, these invitations from The Knot are perfect for anybody who’s leaning towards a vintage motif.

The collection is currently out on The Knot’s official website! You can never go wrong with these Bridgerton-inspired invitations if elegance is what you’re aiming for.

Bath and Body Works

You don’t need to travel in time to know Queen Charlotte’s preferred body wash scent, nor do you need to break into Violet Bridgerton’s home to steal her hand soap. Bridgerton’s collaboration with Bath and Body Works includes five different scents of hand sanitizers, scented candles, body washes, hand foam soaps, and fragrance refills.

It all boils down to preference, but I personally can’t wait to get my hands on the hand sanitizer holder with a diamond ring.

Risqué (Brazil)

It doesn’t matter if you have a cool, warm, or even a neutral undertone. This Risqué x Bridgerton nail polish series has eight colors you can pick and choose from. “Her Majesty, the Queen” might not work for someone like me who leans towards a warmer tone, but something like “Penelope’s Moment” for sure will work with my undertone.

You can choose from the eight colors here at Risqué’s website. Prices start at $1.70 per bottle!

Maxbone

You can also spoil your furbabies with Maxbone and Bridgerton’s collaboration. Your puppers can have the time of their lives chewing away at the society paper chew toys, or you can take them for an elegant stroll with the Maxbone walkset.

There’s nothing to be found here for cat parents like myself, but feel free to browse the Maxbone x Bridgerton collection here.

Izzy & Liv at Target

I expected the pillow cases to look a whole lot more “Regency”—by that, I mean a little more embroidered and a lot less printed—for a Bridgerton collaboration. It doesn’t look bad, but if you want to relive the Regency period, just grab two bolster pillows and put them in embroidered pillow cases.

Still, you can shop for these pillow cases, as well as room slippers and notebooks, at Target.

Bauducco

Bauducco’s collaboration doesn’t feature a new flavor, just a stamp that indicates a collaboration with Bridgerton. It won’t really bring back tastes from the Regency, but who’s saying no to chocolates on cookies? Not me, but they’re only available across major retailers in Brazil for now.

Biscuiteers

The Bridgerton collaboration with Biscuiteers has 13 iced biscuits and a beautiful tin box. I’m almost sure that after I eat those cookies, that tin box is going to be cute trinket storage, should it not be relegated to the fate of a sewing tin. You can get the collection at the Biscuiteers website for just $75.

The Republic Tea

But what are biscuits for if there’s no tea to go with them? Tea in the morning with a bunch of biscuits is perfection. Eloise’s Lemon Mint Black Tea sounds like a refreshing and strong start for the morning, and Francesca’s Chamomile Rose Tea seems perfect for the afternoon. You can get them here at $14.50 each.

International Delight

For those who lean towards coffee, International Delight also has a collaboration with Bridgerton. Even if I prefer my coffee less sweet, the Bridgerton Berries & Crème and English Toffee Creamers are unique flavors that I might want to get on my next grocery run. If you’re not brewing your own coffee, you might want to try the Berries & Crème Iced Coffee from this Bridgerton line.

Ladurée

Even Laduree macarons that aren’t Bridgerton approved should be enough to make you feel like you’re dining on your very own estate. The collaboration macarons will be available starting May 1 worldwide, at select flagship stores.

Williams Sonoma

There’s no other way to describe the tea set from Williams Sonoma and Bridgerton collaboration other than mild and elegant. These are pieces that look straight out of the Bridgerton home, or teacups that you’ll find Violet Bridgerton sipping from. Additionally, there are Bridgerton-inspired snacks, from scones to shortbreads. If you’re looking for tea party essentials, you can take a peek at Williams Sonoma’s website.

La Romana

La Romana will be releasing Bridgerton ice creams and pastries in Europe this summer!

Kiko Milano

I love makeup that takes me back in time, and part of me wishes that the Kiko Milano collaboration with Bridgerton had more flair with their packaging. Maybe I’ve been too fond of Flower Knows Cosmetics with their rococo-inspired casings, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ignore the Kiko Milano collab with Bridgerton either!

The four-color eyeshadow palette from this collaboration comes in handy if you have to look regal in a rush for everyday wear, so be sure to check it out here.

Ruggable

Rugs are a bit difficult to clean, but any sacrifice is worth it if you’re dedicated to making your home look a bit more like the Bridgerton residence. How could anyone resist these stunning rugs? Probably the minimalists, but these are maximalist must-haves.

Starting at $119, you can start feeling the Regency era beneath your feet. You can shop for them here.

Bridgerton artist series

Hoodies and bomber jackets are the last thing I think about concerning Bridgerton, but artists like Sue Tsai and Girl Knew York made that idea possible in a cute way. You can shop for these jackets and other Bridgerton collaboration trinkets at the Netflix shop.

Primark

Primark also intends to release teacups, pajamas, and robes that have the floral motifs of Bridgerton. You’ll have to wait for them to come out on May 2024.

