Opal Beifong blushing while standing outside in her home in "The Legend of Korra"
(Nickelodeon)
Category:
TV

Did We Ever Learn How Old Opal Is in ‘The Legend Of Korra’?

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:57 pm

Opal has it all. She’s a member of the Beifong Family. An inheritor of Avatar Aang‘s national legacy. She’s got a golden retriever movie star boyfriend. What more is there to want? Some people work their whole lives to get this kind of prestige, and Opal has achieved it at only … wait, how old is Opal anyway?

Recommended Videos

Who is Opal Beifong?

Opal is the daughter of Suyin Beifong and Baatar (dude’s last name is so unimportant that they didn’t even give him one). She is the half-niece of Lin Beifong, Republic City’s Chief of Police, and the granddaughter of Toph Beifong, team Avatar member and the world’s first metal bender. Opal is one of five siblings, and despite her lineage, she did not inherit earth-bending abilities like the rest of her family. Opal became an airbender after Korra opened the third Spirit Portal in Republic City, and subsequently became a member of the Air Nation.

How old is she?

Short answer: We don’t know. Long answer: We can make some educated guesses here. We know that Opal isn’t the youngest of her siblings; her twin brothers Wei and Wing are the babies of the family. Those boys look like they’re about 17/18. We also know that by the end of Season 4, her boyfriend Bolin is 20. She doesn’t look older than Bolin, and it’s likely that she’s over 18 given her younger brothers’ ages (we hope).

Best guess? She’s probably around 19 or 20 by the end of Season 4. It would make sense what with Bolin and her being close to the same age. But like the fate of Sokka, we won’t know for sure unless the creators give us more info.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Lin’s Father Is Who, Again? Let’s Rewind ‘The Legend Of Korra’
Lin confronting Toph about her father in The Legend of Korra
Category: TV
TV
Lin’s Father Is Who, Again? Let’s Rewind ‘The Legend Of Korra’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Ending Explained
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin and Jayden Revri as Charles in a scene from Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white, teenage boy with short, dark hair wearing a grey pin-striped suit, a white buttondown with a wide collar, and a bowtie who's seated behind a desk with a serious expression. Charles stands beside him with his arms folded. He's a mixed-race white and Indian teenage boy with short, wavy dark hair wearing a maroon polo shirt, a gold chain, and black pants. He's smirking.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Ending Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What If We Brought Gambit Back ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style?
Gambit in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
What If We Brought Gambit Back ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Every ‘Bridgerton’ Collab, From Bath & Body Works to Kiko
Bath and Body Works Diamond of the Season Collection Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Every ‘Bridgerton’ Collab, From Bath & Body Works to Kiko
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Try as I Might, I Couldn’t Find Appa in ‘The Legend of Korra’
Appa reunited with the Gaang in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: TV
TV
Try as I Might, I Couldn’t Find Appa in ‘The Legend of Korra’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Lin’s Father Is Who, Again? Let’s Rewind ‘The Legend Of Korra’
Lin confronting Toph about her father in The Legend of Korra
Category: TV
TV
Lin’s Father Is Who, Again? Let’s Rewind ‘The Legend Of Korra’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Ending Explained
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin and Jayden Revri as Charles in a scene from Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white, teenage boy with short, dark hair wearing a grey pin-striped suit, a white buttondown with a wide collar, and a bowtie who's seated behind a desk with a serious expression. Charles stands beside him with his arms folded. He's a mixed-race white and Indian teenage boy with short, wavy dark hair wearing a maroon polo shirt, a gold chain, and black pants. He's smirking.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Ending Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What If We Brought Gambit Back ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style?
Gambit in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
What If We Brought Gambit Back ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Every ‘Bridgerton’ Collab, From Bath & Body Works to Kiko
Bath and Body Works Diamond of the Season Collection Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Every ‘Bridgerton’ Collab, From Bath & Body Works to Kiko
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Try as I Might, I Couldn’t Find Appa in ‘The Legend of Korra’
Appa reunited with the Gaang in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: TV
TV
Try as I Might, I Couldn’t Find Appa in ‘The Legend of Korra’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.