Opal has it all. She’s a member of the Beifong Family. An inheritor of Avatar Aang‘s national legacy. She’s got a golden retriever movie star boyfriend. What more is there to want? Some people work their whole lives to get this kind of prestige, and Opal has achieved it at only … wait, how old is Opal anyway?

Who is Opal Beifong?

Opal is the daughter of Suyin Beifong and Baatar (dude’s last name is so unimportant that they didn’t even give him one). She is the half-niece of Lin Beifong, Republic City’s Chief of Police, and the granddaughter of Toph Beifong, team Avatar member and the world’s first metal bender. Opal is one of five siblings, and despite her lineage, she did not inherit earth-bending abilities like the rest of her family. Opal became an airbender after Korra opened the third Spirit Portal in Republic City, and subsequently became a member of the Air Nation.

How old is she?

Short answer: We don’t know. Long answer: We can make some educated guesses here. We know that Opal isn’t the youngest of her siblings; her twin brothers Wei and Wing are the babies of the family. Those boys look like they’re about 17/18. We also know that by the end of Season 4, her boyfriend Bolin is 20. She doesn’t look older than Bolin, and it’s likely that she’s over 18 given her younger brothers’ ages (we hope).

Best guess? She’s probably around 19 or 20 by the end of Season 4. It would make sense what with Bolin and her being close to the same age. But like the fate of Sokka, we won’t know for sure unless the creators give us more info.

