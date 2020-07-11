To the Surprise of No One, Tucker Carlson’s Head Writer Is a Virulent Racist Misogynist Troll

Dear reader, are you wearing a hat? Because if you are, get ready to hold the f-ck onto it! CNN reported that Blake Neff, the head writer for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, is in fact a vicious internet troll who regularly posts content that is racist, misogynist, and homophobic under a pseudonym. Surprised?!

Of course you aren’t. Because Tucker Carlson aka Cucker Tarlson aka Money Clip That Wished He Was a Real Boy has a long and storied history of being a racist, misogynist troll himself. Why just this past week, he insulted decorated war veteran Senator Tammy Duckworth. And he has gone on unhinged rants where he has attacked everyone from the celebrities donating to BLM bail funds to Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to Elmo.

But when he’s not busy picking fights with Sesame Street characters, Carlson is parroting the odious, false narrative that Fox News is built on. And much of the virulent nonsense he’s spewed has come straight from the brain of Blake Neff. We won’t repeat any of the gross things Neff has said because, frankly, it sickens us. Under the username CharlesXII, Neff was a frequent poster on AutoAdmit, also known as XOXOhth, a far-right legal forum similar to 4chan.

Neff spent four years working for Fox News, and previously worked at conservative site The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded. In an interview with the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Neff said of his work, “Anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.”

In addition to racist, sexist, and homophobic posts, Neff publicly attacked a woman over her dating life, encouraging other users in an online forum to harass and threaten her. Neff quietly resigned after the story broke, and Carlson will address the scandal on his show Monday night, according to an internal memo from Fox News.

New: Fox News executives issue internal memo condemning the "horrific" behavior of former top Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff. pic.twitter.com/QoKDN4S9rD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 11, 2020

In the memo, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote that the company “strongly condemns this horrific, racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior … make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our workforce.”

Since Neff was exposed, many people took to Twitter to roast him, especially his appearance in Washington Post’s Date Lab column:

Blake Neff, the Tucker Carlson writer who was ousted for racist & sexist posts, was profiled by Date Lab “I wouldn’t necessarily oppose [DC’s] destruction by nuclear fireball, even if I am in it,” Neff said, adding that he dates rarely (big surprise!) https://t.co/KvVL7ZGptX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2020

Fox News host @TuckerCarlson’s top writer resigns after secretly posting racist & sexist remarks in an online forum. A man with vile, deplorable beliefs & rhetoric wrote scripts for #TuckerCarlson for 4 years & did research for his books! https://t.co/YE28golyDk #BlakeNeff — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 11, 2020

This is Blake Neff, @TuckerCarlson’s vulgar, racist writer who just got fired. He’d 29-years old. Racism & bigotry sure age a fellow. pic.twitter.com/tZ4XpVvYIG — *you're (@RKJ65) July 11, 2020

Tucker Carlson's top writer, Blake Neff, has been posting disgusting racist and sexist comments online for years. Some people just can't help but take their work home with them.https://t.co/novUgL72EC — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 10, 2020

Ladies, Blake Neff isn’t just sexist, racist, anti-gay, and unemployed — he’s also (almost certainly still) single! https://t.co/sZkNHJbkBU — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) July 11, 2020

rude? certainly. but i don't notice if people are ugly unless i already don't like them, and i really don't like this guy. — Erin boat parade Ryan (@morninggloria) July 11, 2020

Much of what Neff posted became part of Tucker’s scripts (sometimes word for word). It beggars belief that the kinds of things he wrote was not also spoken out loud with Tucker and others. Nice cover-up but nobody’s buying it. https://t.co/A2ySlwyWuy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 11, 2020

Hold on a second. Are you saying that… Tucker Carlson actually has to hire someone to write his racist doggerel??? He can't come up w/ it on his own??? What does Tuck bring to the table? Is his only skill "looking confused"??? 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/P65r8HU1pZ — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 11, 2020

Wait till they watch Tucker’s white nationalist power hour. Oh. https://t.co/398t4hH3im — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 11, 2020

The Tucker Carlson Show has found its new head writer pic.twitter.com/BYJJBEyjOH — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) July 11, 2020

(via CNN, image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

