Tucker Carlson’s Attempt to Shame Celebrities for Donating to Bail Funds Backfires Wildly

Human pocket square Tucker Carlson delivered a monologue on his Fox News show, where he called out celebrities for donating to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters. Carlson’s “exposé” included a scrolling list of celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae, Steve Carell, Patton Oswalt, Harry Styles, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, and many more, who Carlson accused of freeing “looters and rioters.”

Carlson also railed against donations from “cynical, soulless, craven corporations” like Pepsi, Intel, AirBnB. The clip is wild, as Carlson clearly believes he’s exposing something negative about these celebs. Who is going to tell him that we love and support these celebs for helping free these crusaders for racial justice?

Tucker Carlson thinks he’s outing celebrities pic.twitter.com/Xm8ie64rbF — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020

The clip is so out of touch and disconnected from our current reality. Does Carlson really believe we’re shocked to find out that *checks notes* COLIN KAEPERNICK supports the Black Lives Matter protesters?! Or that Fox News viewers have even heard of Kehlani? The shoddily assembled rogues gallery didn’t even bother to spell Chrissy Teigen’s name correctly.

In response, writer Jesse McLaren has edited the list of scrolling celebrities with new additions, including Blue from Blue’s Clues, Young and Middle-Aged Sheldon, and the Hamburglar. He also added a photo of a mustachioed Tucker Carlson dressed like the Riddler, with the name Cucker Tarlson.

Cucker Tarlson. Help, I can’t stop laughing.

I may have done some slight editing here. pic.twitter.com/O0Z4R7XgQ3 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 6, 2020

Cucker Tarlson, welcome to the resistance! The video immediately took off, and “Cucker Tarlson” is now trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the internet responded to Cucker’s segment by roundly roasting him on social media:

I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Tucker Carlson went after Chrissy Teigen but spelled her name wrong, and now "Cucker Tarlson" is trending. This night just keeps getting better. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 6, 2020

Cucker Tarlson is trending – so be sure to check out this thread on the connections between his family's massive wealth and immigrant labor. And also – the long history of neo-Nazis and white nationalists who have once worked at his publication, the Daily Caller. https://t.co/XODwGWnFLC — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) June 6, 2020

Saw Cucker Tarlson trending thought it was time to bring this meme back. #FoxNewsisRacist pic.twitter.com/SNItY92Bf9 — DJAlexRyan (#ImpeachTrump) (@djalexryanmusic) June 6, 2020

It may sound like baseless conspiracy theory, but I’ve long suspected Cucker Tarlson is really a 12-year-old boy trapped inside the body of a 12-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/5LCe9mDBvq — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 6, 2020

I haven’t slept in 24 hours and thought I was hallucinating when I saw cucker tarlson trending. I’m in fucking tears — September alsina (@WhoDatfaithful) June 6, 2020

Cucker Tarlson with the Burn Book graphics https://t.co/FsFIyEljcG — (@KristenVanNest) June 6, 2020

Cucker Tarlson is here to let us know which celebs are on the right side of history. https://t.co/TlPLpplU6x — J Fletcher (@Fletch_ATL) June 6, 2020

Everything is awful right now, but at least we can enjoy the moment of pure levity that is Cucker Tarlson. Sorry dude, that’s new name now and forever.

(image: Fox News)

