So Glen Powell Knows When the Next ‘Top Gun’ Movie Is Happening …

The success of Top Gun: Maverick had fans excited for the future of the franchise. But we haven’t heard a lot on where the next film will take us. All we know is that it is seemingly happening. At least there’s that?

Top Gun 3 is going to happen, and Glen Powell decided to tease fans with a taste of what is to come. Okay, fine, he simply said he has some kind of timeline on it, but that’s all the information we have. So they just keep giving us scraps of news about it and we are eating it up!

When Top Gun: Maverick came out in 2022, it shocked audiences with its compelling storyline. Frankly, I thought it was better than the 1986 film. Action-packed, thrilling, and what sequels should be, Maverick left us wanting so much more from Rooster (Miles Teller), Hangman (Glen Powell), and the Top Gun team.

News broke back before the Sundance Film Festival in January that there would be a third film, and Powell said that when the news broke, he got a lot of texts wondering what was going on. Now, we know a bit more.

Let’s break down what information we have on the third film!

Who is in it?

Right now, we can assume that the cast from Top Gun: Maverick will be returning. At least we know that Jake Seresin is going to be a part of it. For now though, I’m going to pretend we are going to have the entire team return!

When is it happening?

According to Powell on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, he knows when. “I mean, I have a date,” Powell said. I was at the taping, and I gasped. But when host Josh Horowitz tried to ask Powell for more information, he said, “Absolutely not.”

So at least it is something? I get it: Everyone is busy! Tom Cruise (who played Maverick) is working on the Mission: Impossible franchise, but still, I wish we had more to go on.

That is pretty much all we know. Sure, the news of a date isn’t much, but it is exciting that the airplane engines are revving up for another flight.

Is there a release date?

Since we don’t even know what date Powell is talking about, we definitely don’t know what the movie’s release date will be, but we can guess that it isn’t going to be soon. Maybe 2026 if we’re feeling really brave, but it will probably be something like a 2027/2028 release.

Is the plot going to be the same?

The last movie helped Rooster and Mav come back together after the two had a strained relationship. It was a nice button and a big moment for fans of Maverick and Goose (Anthony Edwards) from the original Top Gun. We don’t know what the third movie would be, but maybe we could see more of the team all together this time?

