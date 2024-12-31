Let’s be honest here, TikTok has a knack for spawning the absolute BEST cat trends, no denying it. But every now and then, a trend so delightfully absurd pops up that it makes us go, “Okay, this is why I’m here.” Enter TikTok’s latest viral sensation, the evil kitty trend.

Kitties make everything better

Picture a cat in peak activity, and pair it with an ominous AI-generated voiceover dripping with mockery. If you haven’t encountered one of these videos yet, first of all, where have you been? And second, prepare yourself. You’re about to fall down a rabbit hole of hilarity, you won’t come back from. Seriously, 2 out of every 3 videos on my FYP are the evil kitty trend.

The soundbite fueling this feline phenomenon is an AI-generated voice giving insane energy. Not only is it downright hilarious, but it’s also connected to a larger web of absolutely insane AI sounds going viral for random reasons. Of course though, when you pair it with cats it gets 10x better!

My favorites by a large margin

Easily my favorites by a large margin are the kitten who practically barks at itself in the mirror, and the cat who trying to fight with a leg it no longer has. The kitten video brings back fond memories of when my own cats were small. I think any pet owner can tell you it’s such a hilariously chaotic time. In this case, it’s obvious the little one has never seen itself before so it goes full demon mode, barking at itself.

Then we have the sweet kitty who clearly lost a limb but the muscle memory is working OVERTIME. The comments on this one sent me into orbit laughing. One stated, “Other cat just like, it’s okay take your time,” another also pointed out the other cat’s gentle behavior, “It was nice of the other one to wait for him to get the right paw.” This video definitely made my jaw drop.

Best trend of the year!

Cat parents everywhere know that deep down, their furry friends aren’t just sweet, fluffy companions. No, they’re also plotting world domination… or at the very least, jumping at you sideways, puffed out and ready to battle. The evil kitty trend puts a spotlight on that mischievous side we all secretly adore.

Is this the funniest cat trend of the year? For me, it’s a resounding YES. We’ve seen cats do parkour, cats waiting in line, and even cats argue with their owners, but something about this AI sound paired with feline villainy just hits differently. It’s like the internet collectively decided to acknowledge the fact that cats are, at their core, a little bit evil.

So grab your phone, give your fur baby a little side-eye, and start filming. Who knows? Your cat could be the next Mittens in the making. Just don’t forget to feed them afterward… you know, to avoid any actual evil plans.

