‘They’re not pro-Trump at all’: Donald Trump melts down, attacks Fox News

The Trump/Fox relationship started strong, but over the years, that relationship has become rocky. As election day draws to a nail-bitingly close end, Donald Trump has fired shots at former ally, Fox News, for essentially no longer having his back.

The recent outburst from Trump aimed at Fox comes after the news site gave television personality and Kamala Harris supporter Oprah Winfrey a platform. The legendary host aired her views on the upcoming election on Fox on Monday evening. Winfrey suggested that if Trump were to win another term in office, “it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”

“I think it’s ridiculous” was Trump’s response to Winfrey’s comment Tuesday morning after casting his vote in Florida, a state that he has now claimed in the election. He doubled down on the television personality adding, “I think Oprah’s become a major divider in our country, and I think frankly she should be ashamed of herself,” before then turning on a former ally.

Trump: You know who else should be ashamed? Fox. I've seen Oprah on fox about 50 times making the same statement and I think it's a disgrace what fox does. Everyone thinks fox is so pro-trump. They aren't pro-trump at all. pic.twitter.com/3wORsyWtkE — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

“You know who else should be ashamed?” Trump added, “Fox. I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement, and I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does.” Trump continued to lament, “Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They’re not pro-Trump at all. They’ve put Oprah on all morning long.” However, Fox News covered Winfrey’s comment critically, ascribing them to the “unhinged hysteria” of Harris’ followers.

Fox News has made no attempt to hide that it’s a conservative-leaning platform, one that has given platforms to more right-wing hosts and has often supported Republican candidates in the past whilst reporting negatively in regards to the Democrats. It would seem that isn’t far enough for Trump, who would likely rather Fox News covered nothing from his opponent and her supporters and focused solely on stroking his ego.

