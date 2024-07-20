‘The Terror’s Long-Awaited Season 3 Finds Its Lead Star

After a five-year hiatus, The Terror is finally set to return for a third season, which will tackle Victor LaValle’s thriller novel The Devil in Silver.

The Terror is an anthology horror series that first premiered in 2018. Season 1 was inspired by Dan Simmons’ novel The Terror, which is a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s infamous polar expedition, in which the ships HMS Terror and HMS Erebus were lost. The show received highly positive reviews as it was hailed as one of the spookiest shows of the year. Hence, it wasn’t long before it tackled another story in season 2, which was subtitled The Terror: Infamy. The second season was based on the folklore tale of Bakemono.

Afterward, the show went years without a renewal or cancelation, leaving many viewers curious about its status. Finally, in February 2024, AMC officially greenlit The Terror for season 3. Recently, the show selected its lead actor for the third season.

Dan Stevens set to lead The Terror season 3

The Terror season 3 will be titled The Terror: Devil in Silver and is based on LaValle’s book of the same name. Unfortunately, the season does not yet have an official release date, but it is slated to premiere sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, progress is already being made as The Terror season 3 announced Dan Stevens as its lead actor. Stevens, best known for his role in Downton Abbey, will star as the main protagonist, Pepper, a man who ends up in a mental health institution and soon begins to hear rumors that the Devil itself resides there, too.

So far, Stevens is the only confirmed cast member for The Terror season 3. However, the show should soon begin announcing casting choices for additional characters from The Devil in Silver, such as Dorry, Coffee, Loochie, and the Devil.

The Terror season 3 doesn’t yet have an official synopsis but should follow the basic plot of The Devil in Silver. The book follows Pepper, a confident working-class man who ends up in a psychiatric facility. He is accused of committing a crime he has no memory of and believes he is wrongfully committed to the institution. However, things grow even stranger when he and his fellow patients begin seeing a terrifying creature they believe to be the Devil. Although they’re told it’s merely a hallucination, Pepper rounds up three fellow patients to fight against the creature.

Of course, The Terror is known both for using strong source material and for capitalizing on it with thoughtful creative liberties and by identifying subplots that can be expanded on. Hence, although it is an adaptation of LaValle’s novel, it will be interesting to see how the show differentiates itself from its source.

