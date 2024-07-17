Lada Needs to Move on From Her Toxic Ex in ‘The Secret of Us’ Episode 5

The Secret of Us episode 4 broke a cardinal rule from the goddess Dua Lipa. If you’re under him, you ain’t getting over him. The rule isn’t bound by gender—it definitely applies to my fellow WLW as well—and just means: Don’t ever wake up in your ex’s bed.

I’ve had my fair share of angsty and toxic dramas, but Lada seriously needs to move on from Earn. She was dumped by Earn years ago. Now, Earn makes it look like it’s appropriate to barge back into her life. Lada pretends not to care, but she does—to the point of drowning herself in alcohol. Ironically, Lada’s failure to acknowledge her feelings is what made her fall back in bed with Earn.

Admittedly, Earn and Lada’s chemistry makes it difficult to tear them apart. Still, Lada needs to be honest with herself and with Earn. If she doesn’t do this by episode five, she should seriously just move on from her ex. The Secret of Us episode five will be available on July 22, 2024 on Netflix.

Earn and Lada’s Romance Hurts to Watch

Watch the secret of us if you like pain pic.twitter.com/EtIlpu06P3 — angela ?‍↔️ (@kwongkornnaphat) July 13, 2024

Earn is direct with her feelings, but she still needs to apologize to Lada. She left Lada scarred, which is the reason why Lada no longer opens her heart to others. If anything, Earn isn’t going to get Lada back by making her feel jealous of Engfah.

Lada and Earn aren’t the only ones getting hurt because of their messy relationship. Others who are interested in them are getting dragged into their world. I love seeing Lada and Earn together, but seeing them hurt themselves and others because of their unresolved emotions is making me kick my feet in frustration.

