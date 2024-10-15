The 10 Strongest Tower of God Characters, Ranked

What we have here is a swole-off. Who in the Tower of God cast is the most jacked? The most yoked? The most brolic, buff and dare I say diesel? Looks can be deceiving when it comes to this cast. Without rippling Jojo abdominals and Baki pecks to clue us in, we’ll have to find other means to categorize who is the strongest.

10. Twenty Fifth Bam

(Viz Media)

You know this list is gonna be stacked if Bam Bam here is at the bottom of it. Bam stunned us with his peerless ability to control Shinsu , the mysterious aether that fills the Tower, and use it to battle. He’s so good that he was even able to hold his own against Mule Love, who is an administrator of the Tower of the God’s test. That’s being better at math than your Calculus professor. Sort of.

9. Khun Aguero Agnes

(Viz Media)

Khun Aguero Agnes might not able to bench press 200lbs, but his IQ could certainly reach that number. Khun’s brain is his most developed muscle, which consequently is not a muscle at all. He’s essentially to Tower of God what Shikamaru is to Naruto – the power of his mind makes up for his weaker body, and he can hang with the best of them.

8. Ha Yuri Jahad

(Viz Media)

Ha Yuri Jahad is what’s known in the Tower as a High Ranker. That means she ranks in the top 1% of all Rankers. Not too shabby. She’s also a powerful Princess of Jahad, and possesses not one, but TWO of the 13th Month series weapons. With both Green April and Black March in her arsenal, she’s a fighting for to be reckoned with.

7. Adori Jahad

(Viz Media)

When it comes to the most power Princess of Jahad, Ha Yuri is second only to her sister Adori. She is the possessor of Golden November, the most powerful of the 13th Month Series Weapons, and the only S-rank weapon among their number. She’s also the only Regular in history to have ever defeated a Ranker o of The Tower. That’s quite a resume.

6. Khun Eduan

(Young Com)

They don’t call him The God of Spears for nothing. Khun Eduan is the leader of one of the most powerful of the 10 Great Families, as well as one of the 12 Great Warriors and one of the first people to ever climb The Tower along with Jahad. As far as stabbing people with pointy sticks goes, he’s second only to one other person on this list…

5. Arie Hon

(Young Com))

Like Khun Eduan, Arie Hon is one of the original 12 Great Warriors who first climbed The Tower alongside Jahad. Unlike Khun Eduan, Arie Hon is the undisputed strongest of the 12. He wields a sword that is considered to be the only S+ ranked weapon in all The Tower. He has only ever been defeated once, by King Jahad himself.

4. Urek Mazino

(Viz Media)

While Arie Hon has only ever lost to one fighter, that doesn’t mean that he’s won every battle he’s ever fought. Hon once fought to a draw. His opponent? Urek Mazino. Urek Mazino is currently ranked as the 4th strongest Ranker in the series, but it’s possible that his raw power could allow him to someday surpass even the strongest character on this list. Time will tell.

3. King Jahad

(Young Com)

The man, the myth, the legend himself. King Jahad was the first to climb and conquer The Tower, allowing him to establish the Jahad Empire across The Tower’s floors. He was originally The Tower’s strongest denizen. He was unbeaten. The top dog. At least until the final two members of this list showed up…

2. Enryu

(Young Com)

Enryu is in a league of his own. It’s said that his control of Shinsu is so powerful that it grants him godlike abilities, making him capable of creating life itself. While we’ve only seen his a portion of his strength, it’s enough to know that he’s easily one of the strongest. He obliterated an entire floor of The Tower, including its Tower Guardian just because he didn’t like the vibe.

1. Phantaminum

(Young Com)

Phantanminum is the John Wick of the Tower of God. He’s the man EVERYONE fears. And for good reason. He waltzed into King Jahad’s castle, massacring a slew of High Rankers before coming face to face with the King himself…. then he just dipped. On a LARK. His power level eclipses all other characters in the series, and it’s said that he could topple the entire Tower on a whim. Why hasn’t he yet? No one knows. Hopefully, no one has to find out.

(Featured Image: Young Com)

