Sorry, Trump, there are no schools teaching ‘everything’s transgender’

During an interview on Fox, Trump claimed that “everything’s transgender” about modern American school curricula. Don, are you telling me that schools are teaching classes on SOPHIE’s discography and proper Blahaj care? If so, I’d like to re-enroll.

Something tells me that’s not what he means…

Sadly, Trump’s statements about public schools are part of a larger conservative political tactic to weaponize the identities of trans Americans in order spread misinformation and hatred and win a greater culture war. It’s nothing new. Frankly, it’s unsurprising, considering that there are currently 658 anti-trans bills worming their way through the guts of legislative bodies across the country in 2024 alone.

While Trump was once curiously silent about the trans community during his unfortunate tenure as president of the United States, he has recently ramped up anti-trans rhetoric in order to curry favor with far-right voters. It’s nothing that Republicans like Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas haven’t said and done before. It’s not an original idea. Trump hasn’t had one of those since… well, ever. He’ll say whatever he believes will help him win. And sadly, anti-trans rhetoric works in gaining votes from conservative Americans, particularly Christians.

One of Trump’s most laughable recent claims? The idea that public schools are performing surgeries on unwilling children in order to “indoctrinate” them. Upon writing that sentence, my first thought was that I should cite a counter article that perhaps references some assurance from a Department of Education official or school superintendent that stresses that public schools are not, in fact, performing bottom surgery on children between Social Studies and Math.

The idea itself is asinine. It’s ludicrous. It’s a bad joke. The likelihood of public schools performing surgeries on children is about the same as the likelihood of an original thought occurring in Trump’s mind: a zero percent chance.

Rhetoric like this is worse than simply pernicious, it’s simply lazy. Transgender related care for minors always requires parental consent, according to the American Association of Medical Providers. A quick Google search could prove Donny wrong, but his rhetoric towards trans Americans (like his rhetoric towards everything else) isn’t about what’s right or wrong. It’s about what gets votes, and there will plenty of Americans foolish enough to fall for it, whether or not they’ve had a public school education.

