I’m Already Waiting for Jinwoo’s Return in ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 12

Solo Leveling’s eleven episodes haven’t disappointed. Jinwoo has a lot of untapped potential left, but the anime’s first season is already wrapping up as we wait for the release of episode 12.

We all witnessed how Sung Jinwoo went from “the weakest hunter of mankind” to the monster that he currently is. As the only Hunter who is able to level up, it’s only a matter of time before Jinwoo is able to surpass every Hunter out there through sheer determination and hard work.

Can we get more episodes soon? Hopefully, but we’ll just have to keep our hopes up until the next chapter. Until then, we can look forward to the twelfth and last episode of Solo Leveling’s first season, coming to Crunchyroll on March 30, 2024.

The 11th episode gave Jinwoo new gear, and it conveniently turns invisible. Discretion is key for a guy like Jinwoo, who is trying to hide his powers from prying eyes. But the highlight of the last episode was the fight between Jinwoo and Igris from the Job Change Quest Dungeon.

Who would’ve thought Jinwoo would go barehanded and literally tear the limbs off Igris before stabbing the knight? Episode One Jinwoo would’ve fainted at that revelation, but that’s how strong he’s gotten.

Nevertheless, Jinwoo is still cautious around other high-ranking Hunters. He’s on their radar, but Jinwoo claims that he couldn’t afford a fight. I don’t know if that’s convincing or if he was able to take down an army of knights on his own in the previous episode. But from the looks of it, Sung Jinwoo is ending his run in the first season as an A-Rank Hunter at most.

There are still several mysteries I wish we could’ve explored, like the level-up system that Jinwoo is using. Who made that system, and why is Jinwoo able to access it after his revival? Are there others like Jinwoo? We have so many questions, but there are no more episodes left to explore them this season. See you in the next season of Solo Leveling!

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

