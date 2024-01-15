Where and How To Watch ‘Solo Leveling’

Solo Leveling’s very first episode was well-received by the anime community. Old fans of the manga and shonen fans alike have praised the anime’s fluid fight scenes, and many are excited for what’s to come.

Just like in the manhwa, Solo Leveling is set in a world where monsters exist, and essence stones taken from these monsters fetch a high price. The story follows Jinwoo, the “weakest hunter in the world,” who begrudgingly became a Hunter. Jinwoo doesn’t have lofty ideals or heroic goals. He just wanted to provide for his mother, who was bedridden, and his sister, who is on her way to college. Because he didn’t have any other skills or talents, Jinwoo decided to become a Hunter, despite constantly being on the verge of death in almost every raid.

Unlike other anime where main characters get a level up, the world of Solo Leveling limits characters to their default ranking. Once they become Hunters, they’re stuck in their rank forever. After getting killed in a double-dungeon as an E-Rank Hunter, Jinwoo was given an odd offer in exchange for his revival.

To make sure you don’t miss an episode of Solo Leveling, here is the full release schedule for the first season:

Episode Number and Title Release Date Episode 1: I’m Used To It January 7, 2024 Episode 2: If I Had One More Chance January 14, 2024 Episode 3: TBA January 21, 2024 Episode 4: TBA January 28, 2024 Episode 5: TBA February 4, 2024 Episode 6: TBA February 11, 2024 Episode 7: TBA February 18, 2024 Episode 8: TBA February 25, 2024 Episode 9: TBA March 3, 2024 Episode 10: TBA March 10, 2024 Episode 11: TBA March 17, 2024 Episode 12: TBA March 24, 2024

There might be some alterations to this schedule due to delays, but international fans can otherwise expect an episode to drop on these dates, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures / Crunchyroll)

