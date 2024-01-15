Skip to main content

Where and How To Watch ‘Solo Leveling’

By Jan 15th, 2024, 12:08 pm
Statue of God, the First Boss from Solo Leveling featured in Episode 1.

Solo Leveling’s very first episode was well-received by the anime community. Old fans of the manga and shonen fans alike have praised the anime’s fluid fight scenes, and many are excited for what’s to come.

Just like in the manhwaSolo Leveling is set in a world where monsters exist, and essence stones taken from these monsters fetch a high price. The story follows Jinwoo, the “weakest hunter in the world,” who begrudgingly became a Hunter. Jinwoo doesn’t have lofty ideals or heroic goals. He just wanted to provide for his mother, who was bedridden, and his sister, who is on her way to college. Because he didn’t have any other skills or talents, Jinwoo decided to become a Hunter, despite constantly being on the verge of death in almost every raid.

Unlike other anime where main characters get a level up, the world of Solo Leveling limits characters to their default ranking. Once they become Hunters, they’re stuck in their rank forever. After getting killed in a double-dungeon as an E-Rank Hunter, Jinwoo was given an odd offer in exchange for his revival.

To make sure you don’t miss an episode of Solo Leveling, here is the full release schedule for the first season:

Episode Number and TitleRelease Date
Episode 1: I’m Used To ItJanuary 7, 2024
Episode 2: If I Had One More ChanceJanuary 14, 2024
Episode 3: TBAJanuary 21, 2024
Episode 4: TBAJanuary 28, 2024
Episode 5: TBAFebruary 4, 2024
Episode 6: TBAFebruary 11, 2024
Episode 7: TBAFebruary 18, 2024
Episode 8: TBAFebruary 25, 2024
Episode 9: TBAMarch 3, 2024
Episode 10: TBAMarch 10, 2024
Episode 11: TBAMarch 17, 2024
Episode 12: TBAMarch 24, 2024

There might be some alterations to this schedule due to delays, but international fans can otherwise expect an episode to drop on these dates, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures / Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.