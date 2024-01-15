Where and How To Watch ‘Solo Leveling’
Solo Leveling’s very first episode was well-received by the anime community. Old fans of the manga and shonen fans alike have praised the anime’s fluid fight scenes, and many are excited for what’s to come.
Just like in the manhwa, Solo Leveling is set in a world where monsters exist, and essence stones taken from these monsters fetch a high price. The story follows Jinwoo, the “weakest hunter in the world,” who begrudgingly became a Hunter. Jinwoo doesn’t have lofty ideals or heroic goals. He just wanted to provide for his mother, who was bedridden, and his sister, who is on her way to college. Because he didn’t have any other skills or talents, Jinwoo decided to become a Hunter, despite constantly being on the verge of death in almost every raid.
Unlike other anime where main characters get a level up, the world of Solo Leveling limits characters to their default ranking. Once they become Hunters, they’re stuck in their rank forever. After getting killed in a double-dungeon as an E-Rank Hunter, Jinwoo was given an odd offer in exchange for his revival.
To make sure you don’t miss an episode of Solo Leveling, here is the full release schedule for the first season:
|Episode Number and Title
|Release Date
|Episode 1: I’m Used To It
|January 7, 2024
|Episode 2: If I Had One More Chance
|January 14, 2024
|Episode 3: TBA
|January 21, 2024
|Episode 4: TBA
|January 28, 2024
|Episode 5: TBA
|February 4, 2024
|Episode 6: TBA
|February 11, 2024
|Episode 7: TBA
|February 18, 2024
|Episode 8: TBA
|February 25, 2024
|Episode 9: TBA
|March 3, 2024
|Episode 10: TBA
|March 10, 2024
|Episode 11: TBA
|March 17, 2024
|Episode 12: TBA
|March 24, 2024
There might be some alterations to this schedule due to delays, but international fans can otherwise expect an episode to drop on these dates, exclusively on Crunchyroll.
(featured image: A-1 Pictures / Crunchyroll)
