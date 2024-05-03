Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back

The month of celebrating anime is here, with Ani-May now taking over the anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Love for the genre has grown exponentially over the last decade with more people worldwide tuning in to watch anime series new and old. So what will Ani-May bring anime lovers?

For the month of May, Crunchyroll will be teaming up with partners across retail, digital, and streaming to bring fans more of the content they love, whether it be through awesome merch or the ability to watch some of their favorite series ad-free on the streaming platform. This can include merchandise featuring such anime as Tokyo Ghoul and Black Butler among more recent hits like Chainsaw Man.

Crunchyroll has teamed up with partnerships across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, to bring anime lovers special offers. In the U.S. they have teamed up with the pop-culture merchandise site, Hot Topic, to offer promotions and special discounts across the month as well as Barnes & Noble which will have a sale on select anime DVD/Blu-ray titles. In Europe, retailers partnering with Crunchyroll for Ani-May, will be offering the chance to win a trip to Paris along with VIP access to the Crunchyroll booth at the Japan Expo. These retailers included HMV, Gamestop, Mueller, El Corte Ingles, and Thalia, among others.

(Crunchyroll)

The spring of anime is fully underway as well over on the streaming service, and during the site’s Ani-May festivities, certain series will be made available ad-free, including more recent hits such as Chainsaw Man, and Haikyu!! along with beloved classics like Cowboy Bebop and Soul Eater. One of the more recent anime gems, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is also included in the list.

It’s never been a better time to be an anime lover, with so many new and phenomenal anime constantly at our fingertips we feel spoiled rotten. It makes sense to celebrate the genre for the month, though honestly, with how many great shows are constantly being released these days, every month feels like anime month!

For more info on Ani-May, check out the Crunchyroll website.

(featured image: Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more