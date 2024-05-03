Yuta on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster
Category:
Anime

Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 3, 2024 11:32 am

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, along with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, has made its way to Netflix! Wait, but haven’t these two titles always been here? I definitely remember watching the second season of the anime on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

For North American fans who are blocked by restrictions, there’s only one way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix. Adjust your VPN settings and set your location to Hong Kong or Japan. Netflix has all seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen in these jurisdictions. You don’t need to wait for Netflix to put the second season up.

So far, Netflix Canada and the U.S. still don’t have the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen up. It’s also unclear if Netflix in these regions intends to upload the second season.

Conversely, this may be a sign for you to opt for a Crunchyroll subscription if you’ve been holding out. It’s only $7.99 a month. and if you’re always missing out on anime you want to watch because Netflix’s selection is limited, Crunchyroll has a large, curated collection of anime, from undying classics to the latest hits.

Don’t worry, you have a lot of time before the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out to decide. But my practical take is to get a VPN so that you can access way more anime on your Netflix account.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.