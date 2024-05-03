Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, along with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, has made its way to Netflix! Wait, but haven’t these two titles always been here? I definitely remember watching the second season of the anime on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

For North American fans who are blocked by restrictions, there’s only one way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix. Adjust your VPN settings and set your location to Hong Kong or Japan. Netflix has all seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen in these jurisdictions. You don’t need to wait for Netflix to put the second season up.

So far, Netflix Canada and the U.S. still don’t have the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen up. It’s also unclear if Netflix in these regions intends to upload the second season.

Jump into the world of JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 1 and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, now available in more regions on Netflix!@animejujutsu pic.twitter.com/OVi2EcVsdL — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 1, 2024

Conversely, this may be a sign for you to opt for a Crunchyroll subscription if you’ve been holding out. It’s only $7.99 a month. and if you’re always missing out on anime you want to watch because Netflix’s selection is limited, Crunchyroll has a large, curated collection of anime, from undying classics to the latest hits.

Don’t worry, you have a lot of time before the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out to decide. But my practical take is to get a VPN so that you can access way more anime on your Netflix account.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more