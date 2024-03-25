‘Solo Leveling’ Is Rumored to Get Another 12 Episodes

We’ll have to say goodbye to Solo Leveling after episode 12. Or do we have to?

Recommended Videos

We were just getting started with Sung Jinwoo’s journey to becoming the strongest hunter of mankind. It doesn’t sit right to leave things with Jinwoo leveling up before the plot actually progresses.

Getting stronger is part of the journey for Jinwoo, but it can’t be all that. We haven’t scratched the surface of Solo Leveling’s lore and its monsters, so how many more episodes are we getting? The first season of Solo Leveling will have a total of 12 episodes for now. There are no new updates from the official social media accounts and website of Solo Leveling, so we can expect things to end as planned in Episode 12: Arise.

But there are rumors out there claiming the first season will be getting a second half, which will run for an additional twelve episodes. If proven true, we’ll be getting a total of 25 episodes for the first season of Solo Leveling in the latter half of 2024. But as exciting as that is, this claim is unconfirmed.

REMINDER: Solo Leveling anime ends next week with episode 12!



Title: "ARISE"

Release date: Saturday, March 30 pic.twitter.com/6GCHsOgqe9 — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) March 23, 2024

Don’t worry, though. You’re not going to run out of Solo Leveling content just because the anime is finished. For those looking for something to consume while waiting for the next season, check out Solo Leveling‘s manhwa. It has been finished since 2021, so you won’t have to worry about waiting for the next chapters.

If you’ve already gone through the manhwa too many times, then you can wait for Solo Leveling: Arise to launch in your area. Killing some time with an RPG inspired by Solo Leveling sounds like a good plan for anybody who wants to relive Sung Jinwoo’s story in video game format. But if all else fails and you just want season two of Solo Leveling, you can always watch out for other similar anime until Jinwoo returns.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]