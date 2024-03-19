We’ll Miss ‘Solo Leveling’ After Episode 11

What do you mean the first season of Solo Leveling is coming to an end? It just started! Maybe I’m not used to anime having less than 20 episodes, but we’ll have to wait for Jinwoo’s return after the eleventh episode of the anime.

We’ve seen Jinwoo’s sporadic growth and grind to his current level after his near-death experience. By the end of this first season, Jinwoo would be bordering the line between B-Rank and A-Rank Hunter.

That’s an aspiration Jinwoo could only dream of in the first episode, but now he’s worth hundreds and millions of won. So what’s next for our favorite Hunter? We’ll find out in Episode 11 of Solo Leveling, coming to Crunchyroll on March 23, 2024.

THIS SCENE IS SO PERFECT FROM SOLO LEVELING ?‍?? #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/dNLBoneUiX — Khalid (@Rm_5aled) March 16, 2024

Powering up has been Jinwoo’s impossible dream. But now that it’s happening, Jinwoo has been on several people’s radars. A-Rank Hunter, Woo Jinchul from the Korean Hunters Association, already has suspicions of Jinwoo being a second awakener. He warned Jinwoo to be more careful, but he doesn’t pose himself as a threat.

Jinwoo is bound to be discovered soon anyway, since the nature of his strength comes off as odd to other Hunters. Anybody who can solo dungeons is fated to be noticed as a real talent, which says a lot since Jinwoo was once called ‘The World’s Weakest Hunter.’

Even the White Tiger Guild is positioning itself in favor of Jinwoo. A recruiter has taken an interest in him and offered to give him a multi-million-won contract. Jinwoo remains steadfast in his commitment to Yoojin Construction, which signed Jinwoo into a contract worth thirty billion won.

Let me convert that figure for you: Jinwoo is roughly worth twenty-two million USD by the end of Solo Leveling season one. This guy, who started out desperate to fund his sister’s education and his mother’s hospital bills, can now retire before I’m even a year into work. It’s well deserved, given that he almost gave his life up for that much.

Nevertheless, we’ll miss Jinwoo after the coming episode. If only there’s something else to watch after Solo Leveling to fill the void.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

