When Do ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes Come Out on Crunchyroll?

Depending on where you’re watching Solo Leveling from, release times can differ. This shonen anime, featured in the Winter 2024 Lineup, will leave you wanting more, even if you’ve only watched a handful of episodes.

Recommended Videos

The world of Solo Leveling isn’t fair. Anybody who awakens as a hunter is stuck in their “assigned” rank forever, and there is no possibility of getting stronger, even through personal effort and training. It’s like reincarnating into a League of Legends game and getting hard-stuck in Iron, which would be a nightmare for any player.

Except Solo Leveling isn’t just fun and games. It’s about hunters who go into dungeons to kill powerful monsters. Sung Jinwoo was awakened as an E-Rank Hunter, the weakest rank to exist. If that’s not bad enough, Jinwoo is also even weaker than the normal E-Rank Hunter and is prone to injuries.

But after entering a double dungeon and dying, Jinwoo was brought back to life with a chance to become a stronger hunter.

New Solo Leveling episode premiere times

Solo Leveling fans, regardless of whether they’ve read the webtoon or not, wouldn’t want to miss the new episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll, which should air weekly on Saturdays until March 2024, though delays might affect the schedule. Here are the release times for Solo Leveling in both English Dub and Japanese Dub.

Time Zone Premiere Time Pacific Time (PDT) 9:30 AM Mountain Time (MDT) 10:30 AM Central Time (CDT) 11:30 AM Eastern Time (EDT) 12:30 AM U.K. (BST) 5:30 AM

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]