How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?

There's more to come in the seventh season of 'My Hero Academia,' so stay tuned!
Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 2, 2024 05:51 pm

We’ll never beat either One Piece or even Naruto in terms of episode count, but at seven seasons, My Hero Academia is up there!

We’ve been through a lot with My Hero Academia. That includes seeing some of our favorite heroes fried like a chicken nugget or, worse, erased from the plot. We currently have 149 episodes of My Hero Academia available. We’re about to get the 150th episode on May 4, 2024.

Those may not be Bleach-level episode numbers, but it’s still a lot, even if most of My Hero Academia’s episodes come in at less than thirty minutes long. There are also four separate My Hero Academia movies.

The seventh season has just begun, so expect the episode count to go up as we head deeper into summer 2024. Manga readers are probably watching the new episodes with less shock but with just as much pain as they did when they had experienced the twists and turns of this story for the very first time. Look me in the eye and tell me that you’re not crying over the Todoroki family reconciling, just because you already knew it would happen based on the manga’s events.

If that’s not what got you crying, then Shigaraki’s back story probably did the trick. There’s more to come in the seventh season of My Hero Academia, so stay tuned!

