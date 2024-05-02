Umemiya patting Sakura's head on episode 4 of Wind Breaker
Category:
Anime

We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5

We're finally going to see Bofurin's members and their leader, Umemiya, fight for the sake of peace.
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 2, 2024 06:02 pm

Sakura from Wind Breaker had been itching for a fight ever since he became a member of the Bofurin. But Shishitoren’s leader, Choji, may be a little more eager to beat anyone up for the sake of ‘fun.’

Recommended Videos

That’s not exactly the best reason to start a turf war, but Choji doesn’t care. He has this dead look in his eyes that seems devoid of any happiness. What’s his deal? We’re about to find out when he fights Umemiya.

The fifth episode of Wind Breaker will be available on Crunchyroll on May 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. It will be refreshing to see other characters, aside from Sakura himself, get into serious fights.

We’re finally going to see Bofurin’s members and their leader, Umemiya, fight for the sake of peace. Umemiya would love nothing more than to spend time tending to his crops on the school’s rooftop. Still, it’s evident that he’s hiding a lot of muscle behind his goofy smile.

Umemiya wouldn’t be respectable if he didn’t have the strength to enforce his ideals. The Bofurin of old was known for having delinquents. Now, the man who stands on top commands those beneath him to protect the townspeople and commit acts of kindness. It’s not what Sakura signed up for, but definitely something he longed to be part of since he’d been shunned before he came to Furin High School.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Young Izuku wishing he could be a hero even without a quirk from My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Is Primed and Ready for a Fateful Turn
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ Is Primed and Ready for a Fateful Turn
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!
Higan dueling Zai without the mech suits from Ninja Kamui
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Levi escaping Kenny during a surprise attack from Attack on Titan Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Young Izuku wishing he could be a hero even without a quirk from My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Is Primed and Ready for a Fateful Turn
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ Is Primed and Ready for a Fateful Turn
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!
Higan dueling Zai without the mech suits from Ninja Kamui
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Ninja Kamui’ Has an English Dub?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Levi escaping Kenny during a surprise attack from Attack on Titan Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Here’s Where You Can Read ‘Attack on Titan: Bad Boy,’ All About Our Favorite Short King, Levi Ackerman
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.