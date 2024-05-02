We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5

Sakura from Wind Breaker had been itching for a fight ever since he became a member of the Bofurin. But Shishitoren’s leader, Choji, may be a little more eager to beat anyone up for the sake of ‘fun.’

That’s not exactly the best reason to start a turf war, but Choji doesn’t care. He has this dead look in his eyes that seems devoid of any happiness. What’s his deal? We’re about to find out when he fights Umemiya.

The fifth episode of Wind Breaker will be available on Crunchyroll on May 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. It will be refreshing to see other characters, aside from Sakura himself, get into serious fights.

We’re finally going to see Bofurin’s members and their leader, Umemiya, fight for the sake of peace. Umemiya would love nothing more than to spend time tending to his crops on the school’s rooftop. Still, it’s evident that he’s hiding a lot of muscle behind his goofy smile.

Umemiya wouldn’t be respectable if he didn’t have the strength to enforce his ideals. The Bofurin of old was known for having delinquents. Now, the man who stands on top commands those beneath him to protect the townspeople and commit acts of kindness. It’s not what Sakura signed up for, but definitely something he longed to be part of since he’d been shunned before he came to Furin High School.

