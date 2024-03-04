‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 9 Will Feel Like Déjà Vu

Solo Leveling is foreshadowing an ominous déjà vu. Nothing bad can possibly happen when ex-colleagues from a dungeon raid gone wrong are reunited for a new job, right?

Add in a few troublesome Hunters to the party, and things are set to run smoothly. But it’s not like Jinwoo can move freely with his newly acquired skills. Even if he can easily destroy C-Rank dungeons and bosses now, Jinwoo will have to hold back in order to keep his strength a secret.

Before we forecast the series of unfortunate events that might come, episode 9 is coming out on Crunchyroll on March 9, 2024, for international viewers. Sung Jinwoo isn’t getting a break, but he’s much stronger than he was in the first episodes of Solo Leveling.

Finally reunited ?



Anime: Solo Leveling pic.twitter.com/JDR4nHvTEv — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 4, 2024

Although a lot of things could go wrong, Jinwoo can place a level of trust in his former teammates in the Double Dungeon incident. They feel a degree of responsibility and guilt towards Jinwoo, especially Song Chi-yul, who became the leader during the infamous raid.

But the Hunters who are currently serving prison sentences could be trouble, and the inspector from the Korean Hunters Association, Kang Taeshik, is wary of Jinwoo. He seems to know that there’s more to Jinwoo than meets the eye. Even if the convicts aren’t going to hurt the mission, then Taeshik’s character might become a problem in the upcoming episode.

Taeshik’s a new addition to the team, and we don’t know what his intentions are. Until we see Episode 9, we can treat him as an additional muscle for the team. Let’s just hope this won’t be another Double Dungeon situation.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

