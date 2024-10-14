Sofia Falcone is the perfect Scorpio representation

It is hard to really explain the Scorpio mindset. Characters like Sofia Falcone make it a bit easier. She is a character on the HBO series, The Penguin, and Cristin Milioti’s performance of Carmine Falcone’s daughter really has audiences captivated. To me, she’s a perfect Scorpio.

There is an art to revenge. Many think that Scorpio placements are vindictive but we are the opposite. We only want justice for what has been done to us. Which is why I think Sofia Falcone is a perfect representation of that. Throughout The Penguin, she is only trying to find answers about her brother and find justice for herself. Highly relatable if you ask me.

Episode 4 of the series gave us a deeper look into Sofia. We saw how she ended up in Arkham, the lies told about her, and then ultimately saw how she reacted to it. If you were wrongfully imprisoned, got out, and then your brother is murdered, would you not be reacting in a similar way? If you answer is no, then it might just be a Scorpio thing.

Personally, I’ve never been in her situation. My brothers are fine and no one has framed me for a crime. But I do understand her motivations and decisions on the show. She’s a woman trying to navigate being a part of a crime family in Gotham, it isn’t easy. But I do think that the more we learn about Sofia, the more I am convinced that she is a Scorpio. It is all about how she reacts to situations and her need for revenge that really makes me think this.

Scorpios just want what they are due

Sofia is not asking for some grand gesture. She is just trying to find justice for her brother and take what should be hers. Her revenge isn’t misguided. It begins out of love for Alberto and continues as she finds out more information about his death. I think that is a very important distinction.

We Scorpios often get a bad wrap. We have labels on us and people think we’re “evil” when we just don’t put up with nonsense. It is why I love Sofia. Her anger isn’t misplaced. Sofia Falcone honestly could kill a man in cold blood and I would still find a way to justify it because she’s a woman who is owed a lot by Gotham.

Oz doesn’t think she’s important enough to worry about and I do think that is something that Sofia will not forget. Again, very much something that I would do.

So yes, I do think she is a Scorpio. I think that a woman who lets revenge simmer under her every move is doing Scorpio the right way. Because if I was in her place and I went to jail for a crime I didn’t commit, I’d be a hellion the minute I was free. At least Sofia’s reaction to her freedom is to drink martinis, get information on her brother, and wear beautiful outfits. Honestly, an icon.

