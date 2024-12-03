‘Skeleton Crew’ review: ‘The Goonies’ for ‘Star Wars’ fans

Watching a Star Wars property can make you feel like a kid again. But the extremely special aspect of Skeleton Crew is that it gives this universe to the kids. Quite literally. Told from the perspective children of At Attin, Skeleton Crew asks: What if The Goonies was in the galaxy far far away?

Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and his best friend Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) have big dreams outside of their school but they don’t know how to live the life of adventure they want. But when Wim accidentally discovers a mysterious thing in the woods, the two embark on the adventure of a life time. With SM-33 (Nick Frost) to guide them and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) at their side, our crew embarks on a journey bigger than they’d ever imagined.

It’s easy to find things to love about Skeleton Crew. Yes, it reminds you of The Goonies at every turn. Yes, it is Star Wars from a new perspective. But what makes the series so original and unique is the heart that exists within every frame. There is still the mystery of Star Wars present but to really see the universe through the wonder of these young characters makes every moment feel that much more monumental.

Watching the first three episodes of the series leaves you wanting more. Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood barely makes a splash big enough to take me away and he is easily one of the more fascinating parts. (This is because Jude Law does not show up really until episode 3.) But beyond all of that, it just feels as if it is speaking to the child in us all. Not just because of Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB. But because we all still have that wonder in us.

A perfect new glimpse into the Star Wars universe

Telling stories from different perspectives in the franchise isn’t new. It is why movies like Rogue One and subsequently Andor work and resonate with audiences. But what makes Skeleton Crew unique is the awe that the young cast provides for fans.

They see the Jedi as a magical thing. Their outlook on the galaxy isn’t marred by the lies or the galactic empire or fearful of the fall of the republic. They are simply excited for a new adventure and yearning to explore.

We haven’t ever had that in Star Wars. It made me feel giddy for what was to come next. Made me wish I could find my own sense of wonder and excitement as Wim and his friends did. I wanted to be on a pirate adventure all my own. That’s the joy things like The Goonies brought to fans which is why the comparison is so easy to make between the two.

Luckily, we get to live week in and week out with this rag tag team as they try and find their way in the galaxy. It helps too they have a rogue pirate at their disposal.

