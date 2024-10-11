Shazam was never going to be the DCU’s Captain America, be for real

Zachary Levi continues to be in the news. Sad, I know. And this time, we are learning way too much about his dreams for Shazam!. At this point, you’ve got to let it go, my man.

Levi wanted to be famous, that much is clear. And not famous in the sense that he happened into it because of the work he was doing, he just wanted to reportedly be a new level of fame akin to The Rock and Chris Evans. Happy for your dreams buddy, maybe you should have made better career moves.

The actor, who was supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President, came out in support of Donald Trump. Many online questioned whether or not the move was going to kill Levi’s already dead movie career and it led to the reveal that reportedly Levi truly thought that Shazam was his ticket. Buddy, in what world was SHAZAM a character you thought would make that happen?

An insider close to Levi (bro, run) told The Hollywood Reporter that the failures of the Shazam movies broke him. “When he was cast as Shazam, it was literally his dream,” the insider said. “He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans. But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that.” Yeah, we know.

I want to point that at no point in the history of the DC universe was Shazam ever the character to catapult someone to that level of fame.

Being a superhero is a big deal, I will give Levi that. But just because you’re part of a larger universe doesn’t instantly make you the next Captain America. Shazam is not a popular character. I’d argue that the entire Justice League had that potential but Shazam? No. He’s…not popular!

Shazam is like Miracleman…yeah, a hero you’ve never heard of

I don’t want to call someone else delusional but this does seem like Levi had a touch of it when he made Shazam and then Shazam! Fury of the Gods. I did not dislike either of these movies but they are movies about SHAZAM. Let’s be for real. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters like Ant-Man work because they already cast a movie star in the role making us car about a lesser known hero.

Levi being cast as Shazam was a nice touch for fans of his work but the general public wasn’t going to care. He’s not Paul Rudd. Thinking that a movie about a second rate DC character was going to turn you into the Rock is baffling. Even Black Adam wasn’t a success but the Rock has the ability to shrug it off and move on. Zachary Levi clearly doesn’t have that same ability.

It tells us all we need to know about him. He thought he had the power to turn a character few people know about into a household name and…buddy, you have to know your own limitations. You weren’t cast as Superman. Shazam was never going to change your life and allegedly reacting like this is…well, certainly a choice.

