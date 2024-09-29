Zachary Levi continues to be a huge disappointment

Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Harold and the Purple Crayon were only the beginning of Zachary Levi’s disappointment era. The formerly beloved star of Chuck has had a rough go of it in the box office recently and he just put the final nail in his proverbial coffin.

Recommended Videos

At an event for the “Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour,” Levi got on stage to talk about how he wanted to vote for the brain worm (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) but since he cannot, he is happy to vote for…Donald Trump. Boo, Flynn Rider. BOO. His reasoning for supporting the Trump and J.D. Vance ticket is because he thinks we need to “take back this country.” I don’t know what Harold and his purple crayon thinks needs changed but whatever.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this year, I found Bobby Kennedy, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is it. He’s the real deal.’ And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi said (as transcribed by Vanity Fair).“But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?”

He went on to say nonsense words about the country. “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again,” Levi said. “And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.”

He thinks Trump can fix the country that HE broke

The thing that is baffling about MAGA fans is that they don’t seem to realize that Trump was the president already and it was bad! The entire time, we all suffered. For whatever reason, they’ve been brainwashed into thinking that he can bring the country “back” to some glory when….he messed it up!

Levi went on to talk about how, out of the two options we have in candidates, that the one who will fix the country is Trump. “Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

the way he went from well-loved celeb to washed embarrassment in no time flat is almost unbelievable — Stacy (@xostacyftw) September 29, 2024

We knew that Levi was gross. But in the past, he did say he wasn’t a supporter of Trump. I guess now he said ‘Let me run my career fully into the ground. My weird Instagram lives just weren’t enough to ruin it for anyone who ever enjoyed Tangled!’

I am no fan or supporter of Trump, and I find his behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy. And while I’m not a Conservative, I know many who backed 45 not because they liked him, but because he was the only candidate they felt cared about their needs. https://t.co/6JuzZKWyF6 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 8, 2020

So sorry to those people who loved Chuck but Levi has now made it very clear that instead of supporting Americans, he wants to vote for the racist white guy and his women hating pick of a vice president.

Anyway, let’s keep letting his movies flop!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy