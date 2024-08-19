Sabo’s big tale is about to unfold in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1117

As usual, in episode 1116 of One Piece, “Let’s Go Get It! Buggy’s Big Declaration,” Buggy unwittingly ends up attracting all the attention. While that was certainly justified, Buggy’s story was only half of the episode. The second half, and the episodes to follow, deal with Sabo and the Revolutionary Army.

Recommended Videos

Granted, Buggy’s half was stellar. He was so happy when he went to see his new ship, you simply love to see it. But despite the bonafide (and honestly hard-to-witness) torture Crocodile and Mihawk subsequently put him through, Buggy touched all of our hearts. We learned that he and Shanks drifted apart not due to ego, but because Shanks disappointed Buggy. Buggy was ready to serve under Shanks, go get the One Piece with him, and watch him become King of the Pirates.

Instead, following Roger’s execution, Shanks decided not to go for the One Piece. Buggy saw that as a betrayal of their shared dreams and decided to start his own crew—which shows a deeply sincere side of Buggy you always kind of knew was there but hadn’t seen to this point. Crying, he then admits his dream for the first time: “I wanna be King of the Pirates!”

He then asks his crew: “What dream drove you out to sea?! The next thing you know, you could be dead … So isn’t your soul screaming?!” There’s something about this that makes me a little teary—the ennui of everyday life against staying true to your childhood self and trying to pursue your true dream. Maybe Buggy should be King of the Pirates …

In any case, the episode then switches to Sabo. And boy, are things about to get spicy.

On to Sabo …

As the Straw Hats sailed away from Wano, the newspaper was claiming that Sabo, a higher-up in the Revolutionary Army, killed Nefeltari Cobra, the king of Alabasta. Luffy—who happens to be both Sabo’s brother and a former ally of Cobra’s—fervently denied that this could possibly be true. As a One Piece fan, you probably had the same gut reaction. But just a couple of episodes ago, Shanks and his giant allies seemingly killed Kid and his whole crew. So these days, you never know.

In episode 1116, Sabo himself once again denied the allegations. The episode left off with him sitting alone with Dragon and Ivankov, the two highest authorities in the Revolutionary Army. He’s about to tell us what he witnessed at the Reverie. And as someone who’s read the manga, let me say—Sabo’s going to spin one hell of a yarn.

So when do we find out what really happened at the Reverie? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a week. Next week’s episode will be a clip show, detailing the history of the Revolutionary Army. Crunchyroll marks these as “specials.”

The real episode 1117 will, barring some unknown broadcast conflict, air the following week. It will drop on Crunchyroll at 8:30PM ET/5:30PM Pacific on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy