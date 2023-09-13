Who plays Buggy the Clown in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live Action? Answered

There’s a lot to love about Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, even beyond the fact that the streamer managed to cook up an anime adaptation that didn’t immediately fall on its face, and with season two looking more and more inevitable as it continues to fly high on the charts, there could be even more to love about One Piece before long.

But of all the highs that One Piece has going for it, none are quite as palpable as its casting. From Iñaki Godoy’s inch-perfect Luffy to Mackenyu’s stoic Zoro, the players behind the Straw Hats and company brought every bit of their A-game and didn’t disappoint.

As for who managed to steal the show in a sea of scene thieves, that honor goes to the man behind Buggy the Clown, the knife-loving captain of the Buggy Pirates whose ability to split his body into several pieces and command them telepathically caused more than a bit of trouble for the protagonists. But who do we have to thank for bringing this depraved bozo to life?

Meet the actor behind Buggy the Clown

The talent behind Buggy is one Jeff Ward, who held nothing back when it came to balancing the character’s menacing front, humorous disposition, and uniquely antagonistic ethos all at once.

Indeed, it’s hard to understate just how memorable Ward’s turn as the red-nosed scallywag was, and that was even without an opportunity to strut his stuff in a live-action Loguetown Arc. That was a tragic omission from the first season, and if those final-episode omens are any indication—a possible season two has every intention of correcting that omission.

Outside of One Piece, Ward’s most notable credits include Deke Shaw in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Roy Hardaway in Brand New Cherry Flavor, and Seth Marlow in the episode “No-End House” of the critically acclaimed horror anthology series Channel Zero.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

