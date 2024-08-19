‘Plucky Squire’ has the best release trailer I’ve seen in years

No release date trailer has been as creative as the one for Plucky the Squire. I think most other gamers would agree with this take, except for those who haven’t seen it yet—and luckily, we can remedy that.

Recommended Videos

That’s why you’re here, after all. You’ve had your fill of adventure games, but Plucky the Squire has a light story and a quirky setting. Who would’ve thought a disorganized room could also be a stage for magical stories? It’s like the game took its cues from the Toy Story movies.

So when is Jot’s adventure going to be playable? According to Nintendo’s amazing trailer, Plucky the Squire will be available as soon as September 17, 2024. Telling you about the release date isn’t enough. You have to watch its announcement trailer.

For now, you can put the game on your wish lists on Steam and PlayStation. The game will also be available on the Xbox series and Nintendo Switch.

A hero reclaiming his story

If this was supposed to be a classic story about a knight defeating evil, why is he lost in a random kid’s room? Isn’t this the stuff of storybooks? Jot, the knight, was kicked out of his own storybook by the villain, Humgrump. After kicking Jot, Humgrump takes over the story and changes the ending forever.

Jot has to go through a journey within his book and the world beyond to save his friends and reclaim his happy ending. The plot and gameplay are setting our expectations high. September 17 can’t come any faster.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy