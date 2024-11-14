One more sleep until the best action movie of 2024 hits Peacock

2024 is a tough year. So why not make yourself feel better by streaming the best action movie so far on Peacock?

Recommended Videos

The Lee Isaac Chung film Twisters is set to hit streaming on November 15 and great! What a perfect time to lose yourself in the magic that is Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones falling in love with each other-eh, tornadoes, together! Honestly, why not just gift yourself by watching this movie instead of doom scrolling?

Twisters stars Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, aka the Tornado Wrangler and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a meteorologist with hopes of using science to stop tornadoes. The unlikely pair work together to try and figure out a way to help those stuck in tornado alley. So if you like science, cowboys, and watching two people who should probably kiss not do so, then Twisters is the movie for you.

When I tell you this movie broke me, I mean it. Truly and honestly just destroyed me in the best of ways. All I ever want to talk about is Twisters and I saw it in theaters 4 times. If asked, I would have gone another 4 times. The point is that this movie is just really fun to watch. So if you missed it in theaters, don’t worry! Now you can watch it on Peacock over and over again.

Sometimes, you just love a movie and watch to share that love. That’s kind of where I am with Twisters currently. It’s just a really good movie that I think is fun to watch and why not share that love with others? Now that it is streaming, there really is no excuse about it! I can make everyone finally watch it and understand why it broke me.

If you feel it, chase it…

I do think that movie struck gold with its balance between action and the romantic comedy elements between Tyler and Kate. I mean, they literally had a “she’s beautiful” while the man stares at her moment! But I do think that there is a magic to Twisters that is hard to explain if you’ve not yet watched the film.

Powell and Edgar-Jones lead two different teams of storm chasers and each character brings an extra level of excitement to the movie. Katy O’Brian and Sasha Lane are both two women on Tyler’s team who take their jobs extremely seriously. Brandon Perea’s Boone is Tyler’s best friend and right hand man but he also has a lot of love for his leader.

On the flip of that, we’re seeing Javi (Anthony Ramos) and Kate try to fix their friendship while he is trying to do something good for those in danger. Even if he’s lying to Kate about the situation. The point is: This movie just has a lot to love.

So why not spend your weekend chasing storms with Tyler and Kate? I know I’m going to watch it again. And probably scream sing along to “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” because that’s how much I love this movie.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy