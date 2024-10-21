Happy Glen Powell’s birthday, we know when we can watch ‘Twisters’ on Peacock! (Not the kiss cut though)

If you are waiting to watch Twisters until it is streaming, I cannot relate to you. You had TIME to see it in 4DX and didn’t! But now, you can at least right your wrong and watch it on Peacock soon. You won’t regret it.

The movie is a sequel to the iconic 1997 film Twister and features a new group of storm chasers trying to find the science to stop a tornado in its path. Glen Powell stars as Tyler Owens, the self-proclaimed Tornado Wrangler, and he teams up with a meteorologist named Kate (Daisy Ridley) to try to help those in a tornados path. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane.

Peacock announced today (again, happy birthday Glen Powell) that Twisters will begin streaming on the platform starting on November 15. Happy belated birthday to me! But still, it is worth the wait if you’re holding out for its life on streaming. This just still is not the kiss cut.

Twisters is described (via a press release) as follows: “Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.”

We must still demand the kiss cut though

The movie itself broke me after I saw it. I cannot stop thinking about how much I love Twisters. Now, you can celebrate Glen Powell’s birthday by planning your Twisters watch! Don’t worry, you have a little while to get all your wranglers together to watch it on streaming. It is available already on VOD though.

And if you were to watch it on VOD before your streaming rewatch, you could join our cause! That cause being that of #RELEASETHEKISSCUT. (This is not a real cause but what if we made it one?) When you watch Twisters, you may notice two characters who spent the whole movie flirting with each other don’t kiss. Well they did film one between Powell and Edgar-Jones and fans do want to see THAT ending to the movie.

Maybe now that it is streaming, we all can make more noise and get it released in 4DX for a third time but this time, with smooching. Kiss cut or not, Twisters is a really fun time and I am just excited for more people to see it! So plan your party and celebrate Powell’s birthday by…knowing you can watch Twisters on Peacock on November 15.

