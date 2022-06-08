Of Course ‘Ms. Marvel’ is Getting Review Bombed

In news that is both depressing yet completely unsurprising, angry racists are review bombing Marvel’s new series Ms. Marvel. The Disney+ series, which follows the adventures of Pakistani-American teen superhero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), has received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. The series has a 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an average audience score of 86 percent. But bad faith actors are flocking to IMDb.com to tank the average score of the series.

If you’re wondering why the charming series is getting review bombed, there are several reasons. It’s a female-focused superhero series centered on a Muslim woman of color and her family, hitting the right-wing outrage trifecta of sexism, racism, and islamophobia. Kamala also worships Captain Marvel, who is played by Brie Larson. Larson become the target of raging fanboys after she suggested during an interview that there be more diversity in film journalism. That, combined with her support of queer superheroes, made Larson public enemy number one among racist, sexist, gatekeeping fanbros. But their whining bout Captain Marvel didn’t put a dent in the film’s earnings, which grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. Haters gonna hate.

These neckbeards gave the same treatment to Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman, presumably because their mommies burned their pizza rolls and women (shockingly) don’t want to date them. Gee, I wonder why.

Will this review bombing sway audiences from Ms. Marvel? It’s doubtful, as a handful of shitty dudes are no match for the Marvel/Disney+ machine. The series continues to receive rave reviews, and Vellani will go on to star in 2023’s The Marvels, which will see her teaming up with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and is set to hit theaters July 28, 2023.

