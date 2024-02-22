How Many Episodes Will ‘Ninja Kamui’ Have?

Ninja Kamui already has us hooked on its bloody plot. Even without the context of the story, there’s no denying that the anime has people watching in awe. The fights are reminiscent of John Wick, but the story is much heavier.

Recommended Videos

This anime about a ninja roused from hiding is a hit in the making by notable director Sunghoo Park, but you’re probably worried about how many episodes the series is set to have. If you’re a person with very little time to spare in their day, you don’t need to worry—each episode only lasts 23 minutes. Imagine how fast those episodes will go if you watch it at twice the speed! You can always come back to it again later, and it’s certainly worth a rewatch.

Once you start watching, you won’t want to stop because of the anime’s thrilling fights and the gripping storyline. Ninja Kamui will have a total of 12 episodes for its first season. It’s time to hop on Adult Swim and start watching this action-packed anime.

Joe is running on a tight schedule for revenge, but it’s bound to be satisfying regardless of how it’s done. This is the story of a ninja who was roused from hiding after the murder of his wife and son, and Joe doesn’t seem to be interested in anything other than vengeance.

We’re all for second chances, but it seems like a curse to be revived after your whole family was killed in cold blood. But Joe’s alive, and whoever’s responsible for bringing him back is another mystery that we’ll have to watch unfold.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]