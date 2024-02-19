Ninjas Have Have Gone International in Episode 3 of Ninja Kamui

Ninja Kamui’s second episode gave us more context about Joe’s past. As predicted, he’s a ninja on the run, and he’s being hunted from beyond Japan. Ninjas have also found a way to bypass the disguise technology worn by Joe and his family.

Joe decided to reach out to Mike Morris, the detective who gave his contact number in the hospital. Morris is told to back off the case, but he decides to meet up with Joe and ignore the warnings given to him by higher-ups. There’s a bigger cover-up involved, and even the police are compromised amidst these killing sprees.

The third episode of Ninja Kamui will be released on February 24, 2024, on HBO Max. It will also be available on Adult Swim and select streaming platforms.

Only 2 episodes out and you can already tell Ninja Kamui is a classic in the making ?? pic.twitter.com/rfNkbJvPxf — Bam²⁵ (@The25thNigga) February 18, 2024

Although Joe’s trying to survive the assaults launched at him by the ninjas from his past, the second episode made it clear that he’s still after vengeance for his family. He tortured the unnamed ninja who was responsible for the deaths of his wife and son. The man never gave him more information, but that didn’t matter to Joe, who made the guy slowly meet his death by suspending him upside down for days and then setting him on fire.

Whatever the reasons are for Joe’s resurrection, he may find an ally in Morris, who is now aware of Joe’s identity as a ninja. There’s also a tech company named AUZA that is introduced in the second episode. It’s unexplained how AUZA, the ninjas, and the deaths are connected, but they’re all implied to be linked.

