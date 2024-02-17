Fans of ‘John Wick’ Won’t Want To Miss This Action-Packed Anime

Ninja Kamui will take you on one man’s journey to avenge his family. Joe Higan didn’t have to watch his beloved dog get killed by mercenaries from his past as a contract killer. Instead, his wife and child were brutally slaughtered in front of him.

Joe was a strong ninja who could take multiple people in a fight. He just wanted to get away from his bloody past, and if John Wick was in his universe, they’d probably be the best of friends. Joe’s brutal past haunts him, and now he’s coming to hunt those who’ve taken everything dear to him.

The trailer for Ninja Kamui was smoothly animated by E&H Production, the studio handling the series. Although this is the studio’s first animated series, the action-packed revenge anime is directed by none other than Sunghoo Park. He was the lead director for The God of High School and, recently, Jujutsu Kaisen.

The most fascinating part of Ninja Kamui is its setting. It’s not situated in Edo, Japan, where ninjas are normally employed by samurai. Rather, Joe fled his clan and went into hiding somewhere in rural America. The story is still reminiscent of the Kamui manga published in 1964, which follows a ninja named Kamui who escaped his clan. As a result of leaving the clan, Kamui was considered a traitor and was relentlessly pursued.

Since it’s a modern take on a classic trope, maybe technology could finally explain why ninjas disappear behind smoke bombs. How all of this will be executed remains to be seen, but the trailer is surely something to get excited about. You won’t have to wait any longer, because Ninja Kamui is comes out on February 10, 2024, on Adult Swim.

