Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3

Kimi Ni Todoke is a classic fan-favorite romance anime that proves that clichés can still be considered timeless. The storyline and characters of the Shōjo romance series are great. After season two, many fans wondered when Kazehaya and Sawako’s story would continue. Fortunately, their wishes were finally granted after 13 years of waiting and hoping!

The Shōjo romance anime centers on the main characters, Kazehaya and Sawako, as well as the personal lives of their friends. Embracing the cliché yet well-loved “opposites attract” trope of the main characters, fans couldn’t help but re-watch Kimi ni Todoke‘s first two seasons since there was no announcement of season 3 for over a decade.

Kimi ni Todoke‘s anime adaptation first aired in October 2009, and its second season concluded in March 2011. After endless teases, Sawako and Kazehaya finally made their relationship official. Fans were delighted to see the two as a couple, as many fans thought they would never get there.

But as the saying goes, “Sometimes good things come when you least expect it.” The anime ended because there was not much source material to adapt. Thankfully, after 13 years of waiting, fans were elated when Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 was announced. On April 3, 2024, the official website of the shōjo series, considered one of the best high school romances in anime, announced the release date of Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 which hits Netflix in August 2024.

The exciting announcement came with a key visual and the upcoming season’s first official trailer:

(image: Production I.G.)

The comeback of one of the all-time favorite romance anime is expected to continue right where it ended 13 years ago. Now that Kazehaya and Sawako have officially ended their “shy and too reluctant to confess” phase, fans can expect Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 to focus on the couple’s relationship journey.

Their assumingly adorable but awkward stage is one to look forward to, along with all of their ‘firsts’ as a couple. First kiss? First hug? First date? I’m sure season 3 has all of that covered!

Furthermore, the key visual released also featured their friends, whom fans will recognize from the anime’s first 2 seasons. Any friend drama means that Kazehaya and Sawako’s relationship won’t be the only storyline that entertains fans. Chizuru Yoshida and Ryu Sanada’s blooming romance might also be featured as one of the new season’s side stories.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is the romance and shōjo anime that fans grew up with yet never outgrew. It is an anime that has weaved itself deeply into the audience. Hence, it is unsurprising that despite all the new romance high school-themed anime today, the announcement of Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 felt as if fans were woken up from a deep slumber.

Hopefully, the anime will meet or surpass all the standards and expectations. August 2024, here we come!

(featured image: Netflix)

