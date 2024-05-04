Kazehaya and Sawako in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3
Category:
Anime

Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3

Image of Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
|
Published: May 4, 2024 06:46 pm

Kimi Ni Todoke is a classic fan-favorite romance anime that proves that clichés can still be considered timeless. The storyline and characters of the Shōjo romance series are great. After season two, many fans wondered when Kazehaya and Sawako’s story would continue. Fortunately, their wishes were finally granted after 13 years of waiting and hoping!

Recommended Videos

The Shōjo romance anime centers on the main characters, Kazehaya and Sawako, as well as the personal lives of their friends. Embracing the cliché yet well-loved “opposites attract” trope of the main characters, fans couldn’t help but re-watch Kimi ni Todoke‘s first two seasons since there was no announcement of season 3 for over a decade.

Kimi ni Todoke‘s anime adaptation first aired in October 2009, and its second season concluded in March 2011. After endless teases, Sawako and Kazehaya finally made their relationship official. Fans were delighted to see the two as a couple, as many fans thought they would never get there.

But as the saying goes, “Sometimes good things come when you least expect it.” The anime ended because there was not much source material to adapt. Thankfully, after 13 years of waiting, fans were elated when Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 was announced. On April 3, 2024, the official website of the shōjo series, considered one of the best high school romances in anime, announced the release date of Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 which hits Netflix in August 2024.

The exciting announcement came with a key visual and the upcoming season’s first official trailer:

visual art from 'Kimi ni Todoke' of teesn walking on the beach.
(image: Production I.G.)

The comeback of one of the all-time favorite romance anime is expected to continue right where it ended 13 years ago. Now that Kazehaya and Sawako have officially ended their “shy and too reluctant to confess” phase, fans can expect Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 to focus on the couple’s relationship journey.

Their assumingly adorable but awkward stage is one to look forward to, along with all of their ‘firsts’ as a couple. First kiss? First hug? First date? I’m sure season 3 has all of that covered!

Furthermore, the key visual released also featured their friends, whom fans will recognize from the anime’s first 2 seasons. Any friend drama means that Kazehaya and Sawako’s relationship won’t be the only storyline that entertains fans. Chizuru Yoshida and Ryu Sanada’s blooming romance might also be featured as one of the new season’s side stories.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is the romance and shōjo anime that fans grew up with yet never outgrew. It is an anime that has weaved itself deeply into the audience. Hence, it is unsurprising that despite all the new romance high school-themed anime today, the announcement of Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 felt as if fans were woken up from a deep slumber.

Hopefully, the anime will meet or surpass all the standards and expectations. August 2024, here we come!

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Yuta on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 3, 2024
Read Article Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Image of Anya, Bond, and Yor in a scene from 'Spy Family.' Anya has one arm around Bond and is raising a fist in the air cheering. bond is wearing a bow tie and looking happy, and Yor is in the foreground, also looking happy.
Category: Anime
Anime
Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5
Umemiya patting Sakura's head on episode 4 of Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Young Izuku wishing he could be a hero even without a quirk from My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Yuta on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Here’s Why
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 3, 2024
Read Article Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Image of Anya, Bond, and Yor in a scene from 'Spy Family.' Anya has one arm around Bond and is raising a fist in the air cheering. bond is wearing a bow tie and looking happy, and Yor is in the foreground, also looking happy.
Category: Anime
Anime
Crunchyroll’s Massive Celebration of All Things ‘Ani-May’ Is Back
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5
Umemiya patting Sakura's head on episode 4 of Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
We Can’t Wait for Fists To Be Thrown in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Young Izuku wishing he could be a hero even without a quirk from My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
How Many Episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ Are There?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘One Piece,’ Ranked
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 2, 2024
Author
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
A 20-something-year-old who is a romance, shonen, and slice-of-life enthusiast. A writer, former university instructor, an avid anime fan, a Swiftie by heart, and someone who will drop anything (except work) for a good TV show, movie, manga, or book. Her love for anime has led her into situations where she argues with 10-year-olds over whether Neji Hyuga's death was justifiable or not in Naruto. A good day for her is having her regular coffee and none of her favorite characters have died ;)