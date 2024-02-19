Skip to main content

Adult Swim Gifted Us Our New Favorite Bloody, Dark Ninja Anime

By Feb 19th, 2024, 6:01 pm
Higan lights a match in a still from 'Ninja Kamui'.

I’ve seen all 700+ episodes of Naruto and I still wanna watch more ninja anime.

I’ve seen the best the series has to offer, and the worst. I even watched the filler arcs about the ninja ostrich. I watched all the movies too. I can’t bring myself to watch Boruto. I need salvation in the form of shinobi action. I thought that I would have to glut myself of the series once more, but then Adult Swim decided to give me the deliverance I so desire. They gave me … Ninja Kamui.

My prayers were answered by this dark and bloody series about a ninja hiding out in rural America on a revenge quest. So far, only two glorious episodes of the series have aired, and four total are scheduled on Adult Swim.

Here’s the schedule in Eastern Standard Time:

  • Episode 1 – Saturday, February 10 at 11 pm.
  • Episode 2 – Saturday, February 17 at 11 pm.
  • Episode 3 – Saturday, February 24 at 11 pm.
  • Episode 4 – Saturday, March 2 at 11 pm

Assuming that the series will release new episodes every Saturday at the same time with no breaks, we can predict that the next episodes will be released on these dates:

  • Episode 5 – Saturday, March 9 at 11 PM
  • Episode 6 – Saturday, March 16 at 11 PM
  • Episode 7 – Saturday, March 23 at 11 PM
  • Episode 8 – Saturday, March 30 at 11 PM
  • Episode 9 – Saturday, April 6 at 11 PM
  • Episode 10 – Saturday, April 13 at 11 PM
  • Episode 11 – Saturday, April 20 at 11 PM
  • Episode 12 – Saturday, April 27 at 11 PM

I’m safe until April, but once May rears its ugly head, so too may Boruto.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

