Here’s Where You Can Watch and Stream ‘Ninja Kamui’

It’s hard not to be curious about Ninja Kamui after it showed its gruesome yet flawless trailer. No amount of bloodshed will keep your eyes away from this thrilling story about ninjas and revenge—except your selection of streaming services.

You’ve looked around your library and couldn’t find the title even after its first episode was released on February 10, 2024. The next episodes are about to drop, and there’s a few platforms where you can watch this series. HBO Max subscribers can watch Ninja Kamui’s full first season on their Max app, available on iOS or the Google Play Store.

Max is also available on desktop. Subscription starts at $9.99 with ads and at $15.99 if you want to watch the fight scenes unbothered by ads. If you don’t want to subscribe to HBO Max, Ninja Kamui is also available at Amazon Video Prime for $2.99 per episode at high definition and $1.99 at standard definition.

Adult Swim is the best option if you want to stream Ninja Kamui for free. It’s also a good choice for anybody who doesn’t have the other subscriptions. English-subbed and English-dubbed versions are available on all of these streaming platforms. There’s currently no Netflix release date or announcement for Ninja Kamui, so those who have no access to the other streaming services in their area will have to wait or use their VPNs.

Ninja Kamui tells the harrowing tale of a man named Joe, who witnessed the murder of his family. Instead of dying with them, he was mysteriously brought back to life. Out of pure rage, he decides to confront his past and tread the dark path of revenge and slaughter.

