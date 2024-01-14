Need To Get Your ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Fix?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season had many fans screaming for more, and kicking and screaming in general. Although the season had a bumpy production, fans couldn’t be more grateful to the Jujutsu Kaisen team at MAPPA, who worked tirelessly to put out everybody’s favorite anime series in the summer of 2023.

For those who haven’t been caught up to speed, Jujutsu Kaisen follows a boy named Itadori Yuji, who ate a thousand-year-old curse’s fingers while fighting another curse. This awakened Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, in Yuji’s body. But much to everybody’s surprise, Yuji is able to resist Sukuna and even gain control of his own body.

Because Yuji is capable of containing Sukuna, the Jujutsu Society’s higher-ups believed that it would be best for Yuji to eat all of Sukuna’s fingers so that they could finally kill Sukuna. It didn’t matter if an orphaned and innocent high schooler was caught in the middle. Luckily for Yuji, Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, allowed him to learn sorcery at the prestigious Tokyo Jujutsu High School, along with other equally talented high schoolers.

This might sound like a hopeful story at first glance, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans would know that this is a world full of brutal curses and corrupt sorcerers. There are fleeting happy moments, but there are longer stretches of agony for characters who wish for nothing more than a normal life and maybe a brief tropical vacation.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s two seasons are still streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. As of 2024, both Jujutsu Kaisen Seasons 1–2 have already ended. The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which focuses on The Culling Game Arc, is likely to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was released in 2022, is also still available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]