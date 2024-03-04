The Power of Friendship Can’t Fix Everything in Episode 5 of ‘Ninja Kamui’

Ninja Kamui’s fourth episode left us with a major cliffhanger. Zai, also known as “the Reaper,” is set to face off against Higan in the coming episode. But they’re apparently no strangers to one another.

Higan is an exile, and Zai, his former ally, is still among the ninjas. No power of friendship will be able to heal their rift—look for another anime if that’s what you’re after. Episode 5 might give us a fight that even Higan will find difficult, since Zai has been notorious for taking down exiles. This includes his master, who defected and was executed by Zai in the third episode.

Episode 5 of Ninja Kamui will come out on March 9, 2024, on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Ninjas should not divulge their secret arts. They can’t be emotionally attached, even to their allies. Most importantly, the mission they’re assigned takes precedence over their lives. Mari failed to complete her mission because she hesitated to shoot a child and mother who were hiding within a cabinet.

Mari gets shot, and instead of completing the mission for her, Higan decides to take her away and escape the guards who were shooting at them. In an attempt to take her own life for failing her mission, Higan confesses his love for Mari. Get you a guy who will choose you over the shady organization he works for, am I right?

It’s not just the exiled ninjas who are getting hunted down. Mike Moriss’ daughter was killed in what was framed as a hit-and-run incident. That sounds awfully convenient. Let’s all collectively ignore the fact that Mike is working with Higan. If the ninjas are behind this, then they’re aware of Moriss’ involvement, which could be their way of sending the message. Nevertheless, Mike and Emma have chosen to continue their support for Higan.

