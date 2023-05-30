How To Watch The Naruto Movies In Order

Pierrot

I know what you’re thinking: why would I need to watch the Naruto films? Isn’t the manga and the 220 episodes of the anime series enough? Reader, they are not. But then again, you already knew that. The series follows young orphan Naruto Uzumaki, who trains as a ninja in the village of Konohagakure. He is treated like an outcast because he carries the spirit of the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox sealed into his body (like one does). Despite this, he works relentlessly to pursue his dreams of one day becoming Hokage—the leader of his village.

Listen, I still have plenty of secret jutsu to learn before I become the greatest Hokage. Sure the Rinnegan and Rasenshuriken are cool, but what I’m interested in is a new sort of harem jutsu. We’ve all seen Naruto’s sexy harem jutsu with cute girls, then his reverse harem jutsu with cute boys. But what I want to see is a substitution jutsu combined with the harem jutsu. So when someone throws a kunai at me and I need to fake my death, POOF! I’m a log. But not just any log. A really sexy log. And hopefully, the answer lies in one of these movies.

So I’m gonna watch them all. In this canonical order:

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Watch after episode 101 of Naruto) Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (Watch after episode 160 of Naruto) Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (Watch after episode 196 of Naruto) Naruto Shippûden: The Movie (Watch after episode 32 of Naruto Shippuden) Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Bonds (Watch after episode 71 of Naruto Shippuden) Naruto Shippûden: The Movie 3: Inheritors of the Will of Fire (Watch after episode 121 of Naruto Shippuden) Naruto Shippûden: The Lost Tower (Watch after episode 143 of Naruto Shippuden) Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (Watch after episode 196 of Naruto Shippuden) Road to Ninja – Naruto the Movie (Watch after episode 251 of Naruto Shippuden) The Last: Naruto the Movie (Watch after episode 493 of Naruto Shippuden) Boruto: Naruto The Movie (Watch after the series finale of Naruto Shippuden)

